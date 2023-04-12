Dublin GAA confirm CEO John Costello set to retire

DUBLIN GAA have confirmed that CEO John Costello will retire in October, with the search for his successor now underway

It brings to an end a 29-year-old reign that included the implementation of the strategic plan — ‘The Blue Wave’ — in 2011.

A period of Dublin GAA dominance ensued, with eight All-Ireland triumphs for the county between 2011 and 2020.

“It has been an extraordinary honour and privilege to serve Dublin GAA as CEO, a role I have enjoyed immensely and where my primary focus was always on sustaining and enhancing the association in Dublin,” Costello said.

“I am proud of the organisation we have today and the impact we have in our community. This is a result of the collective efforts of remarkable individuals — dedicated officers, committees, staff, players, team managements, sponsorship partners, and especially the club volunteers who administer and promote our games at local level.”

“I would like to thank my wife Marie and family, without their unfailing support over almost 30 years none of this would have been possible.”