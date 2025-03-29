Dublin earn narrow win over Kerry while Meath pip Armagh

DUBLIN HELD OUT for a two-point victory over already qualified finalists Kerry at Austin Stack Park in an absorbing Lidl National Football League Division 1 Round 7 encounter.
Dublin played with a sizeable breeze in the first half and were much too lively in the early exchanges for a Kerry side that were giving a number of fringe players a start on the day.
By the 16th minute the Dubs led by 2-4 to 0-1. Their movement and skill was causing the home side a lot of problems and in the 14th minute Sophie McIntyre fed Chloe Darby for a brilliant goal.
Darby followed up with a point straight afterwards and then came Dublin’s second goal when Eilish O’Dowd sliced through the Kerry rear guard to finish confidently past Mary Ellen Bolger in the Kerry goal.
Kerry got a lifeline when full forward Julia Curtin finished confidently past Katie Moran Tighe, with Danielle O’Leary and Leah Boyle heavily involved.
Kerry made nine changes at half time but it was Dublin who started brighter with scores from Chloe Darby, Jodi Egan but Siofra O’Shea and Rachel Dwyer replied for Kerry.
By the 55th minute Dublin continued to lead by 2-11 to 1-9 before Katie Hannan in the Kerry goal was forced into a great save from Jodi Egan.
Kerry came at Dublin with all guns blazing for the last few minutes. Dwyer rattled the crossbar and in the 60th minute Siofra O’Shea finished brilliantly for a goal. It was too little too late though as Dublin held on for a hard-fought victory.
Scorers: Dublin: C Darby 1-2 (1f), H Tyrrell 0-5 (4f), E O’Dowd 1-0, J Egan 0-2, N Hetherton 0-2, K Murray 0-1.
Kerry: S O’Shea 1-3 (0-1f), J Curtin 1-0, D O’Leary 0-2f, J Lucey 0-2, L Boyle 0-1,R Dwyer 0-1, A Galvin 0-1.
Armagh 4-5
Meath 2-12
By Shaun Casey
A late rally from the Royal County saw them grab a one-point win over Armagh at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in the last round of the league. In a dead rubber contest, the three-points on offer made no impact on the final placing in the table.
Defending champions Armagh qualified for the league final last weekend despite suffering their first defeat of the season to Waterford. For long periods of Saturday’s encounter they held the lead, but Meath nipped ahead late on.
Both sides emptied their benches in the second half, with the home side making 13 changes while Meath introduced seven new players. Shane McCormack’s side finished the stronger of the two teams, with the incredible Emma Duggan proving the hero.
With both defences on top during the early exchanges, Duggan was the difference and her three points had Meath 3-1 ahead by the end of the first quarter, with Armagh’s sole response coming through Blaithin Mackin.
Armagh struck a purple patch, hitting 2-2 on the bounce with Kelly Mallon slotting over frees either side of the goals. Niamh Coleman ghosted behind the Meath defence to nail the first while Mallon flicked home an Eve Lavery shot that dropped short.
Ciara Smyth and Duggan (two) split the posts but Armagh bagged their third major. Some incredible quick hands from the home attack saw the ball worked to Aoife McCoy, who fired her side into a 3-3 to 0-6 half time lead.
Duggan closed the gap at the start of the second period with a brace before Mallon grew her personal tally to 1-3. Substitute Caoimhe McNally hit the net but 1-1 from Smyth, along with a point from Ella Moyles kept Meath in touch.
Lauren McConville, who shadowed Vikki Wall, landed a brilliant long range free before Duggan nailed a goal to tie the score. With the final play of the game, Duggan tapped over a free on the 70th minute to earn a final day win for Meath.
Scorers for Meath: E Duggan 1-9 (4f), C Smyth 1-2, E Moyles 0-1.
Armagh: K Mallon 1-3 (3f), A McCoy 1-0, N Coleman 1-0, C McNally 1-0, B Mackin 0-1, L McConville 0-1f.
Dublin earn narrow win over Kerry while Meath pip Armagh
LAST UPDATE | 17 mins ago
LAST UPDATE | 17 mins ago
Dublin 2-12
Kerry 2-10
GAA LGFA