Dublin dump Kilkenny out of Leinster and All-Ireland in sensational Parnell Park shock

Dublin 1-26

Kilkenny 0-22

KILKENNY ARE NO longer in the All-Ireland hurling championship. Take a minute to yourself. It’s May, and there will be no more Cats this summer.

Dublin were simply ravenous for this contest and in Donal Burke, Brian Hayes and Paddy Smyth they had some incredible contributions. They were absolutely full value for their win after having weathered a strong Kilkenny third quarter in which they trimmed the Dubs’ lead to one point.

The turning point of the game arrived on 49 minutes. Ronan Hayes was making his strength count and he went straight for Eoin Murphy’s goal only to be taken down by Killian Doyle.

Referee Thomas Walsh flung his arms wide for a penalty that Donal Burke stitched beyond Eoin Murphy.

As the Kilkenny late attacks were repeatedly repelled, the Dublin crowd roared on their heroes with several choruses of ‘Come On You Boys in Blue.’

A statement win in Leinster to go along with the Limerick win last year.

One that was coming, whatever about the decline of Kilkenny.

More to follow….

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 1-11 (1-0 pen, 0-6 frees, 2x ‘65’), John Hetherton, Conal Ó Riain 0-3 each, John Bellew, Cian O’Sullivan, Ronan Hayes 0-2 each, Brian Hayes, Conor Donohoe, Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-7 (0-4 frees, 1 x ‘65’), Eoin Cody 0-5, Cian Kenny 0-4, Killian Doyle, Tom Phelan 0-2 each, David Blanchfield, Martin Keoghan 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud)

2. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg) 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf) 20. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields) 21. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields) 7. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud) 12. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud) 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna) 15. Conor Ó Riain (Kilmacud)

13. David Purcell (Kilmacud) 26. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s) 14. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

Subs:

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18. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud) for Purcell (39m)

25. Darragh Power (Fingalians) for Donohue (50m)

22. Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing (Commercials) for O’Sullivan (51m)

9. Conor Groarke (Cuala) for Whitely (70m)

23. Paddy Dunleavy (Ballyboden) for Crummey (72m)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels) 3. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands) 4. Ivan Bolger (Graignamanagh)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge) 6. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale) 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Killian Doyle (Emeralds) 9. Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

10. Liam Moore (Dicksboro) 11. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale) 12. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks)

13. Harry Shine (Dicksboro) 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale) 15. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

Subs:

26. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Moore (33m)

21. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale) for Shine (50m)

18. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale) for Bolger (51m)

25. Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro) for Doyle (54m)

22. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown) for Keoghan (65m)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)