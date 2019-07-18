This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin and Laois unveil sides for Leinster U20 football final

Billy O’Loughlin’s team are bidding for their first title at the grade since 2007.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 1:21 PM
Dublin player Ciaran Archer and manager Tom Gray after their semi-final defeat of Wexford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dublin player Ciaran Archer and manager Tom Gray after their semi-final defeat of Wexford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUBLIN AND LAOIS have named their teams for tomorrow’s Leinster U20 football decider in Tullamore. 

The O’Moore County, managed by Billy O’Loughlin, dumped out reigning All-Ireland champions Kildare earlier in the competition with a 0-17 to 1-11 victory.

They saw off Westmeath and Meath to reach their first final at the grade in a decade. Laois, who are bidding to win their first title since 2007, are unchanged from their last day out. 

Tom Gray’s Dublin are also unchanged from their comfortable 4-21 to 0-7 last four defeat of Longford.

Their team includes senior panelist Peadar O’Cofaifgh Byrne at midfield and talented attackers James Doran and Ross McGarry up front. 

The game throws-in on Friday night at 7.30pm and will be televised live by TG4. 

Dublin

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2. Darren Maher (St Patrick’s Donabate)
3. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields)
4. Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna)

5. Kieran Kennedy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
6. Neil Matthews (Erin’s Isle)
7. Sean Lambe (St Vincent’s)

8. Peadar O’Cofaifgh Byrne (Cuala)
9. Donal Ryan (Na Fianna)

10. Niall O’Leary (Kilmacud Crokes)
11. Karl Lynch Bissett (Naomh Mearnóg)
12. James Doran (Na Fianna)

13. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna)
14. Ciaran Archer (St Maurs)
15. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Laois

1. Matthew Byron (Courtwood)

2. Michael Dowling (Portlaoise)
3. Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan)
4. Alex Mohan (Portarlington)

5. Colin Slevin (Portarlington)
6. Jack Lacey (St Joseph’s)
7. Dean Brophy (St Joseph’s)

8. Robert Tyrrell (Camross)
9. Eoin Dunne (Rosenallis)

10. Ronan Coffey (Portarlington)
11. Michael Doran (Killeshin)
12. Niall Dunne (Courtwood)

13. Alan Kinsella (Courtwood)
14. Dan McCormack (O’Dempseys)
15. Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey)

