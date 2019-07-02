This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin romp to 26-point victory over limp Longford to book Leinster U20 quarter-final berth

Ciaran Archer was the chief tormentor, scoring 3-08 during tonight’s game.

By Seamus Morris Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 10:16 PM
4 minutes ago 175 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4707676
Ciaran Archer scores a penalty for Dublin.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ciaran Archer scores a penalty for Dublin.
Ciaran Archer scores a penalty for Dublin.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dublin 4-21

Longford 0-7

Seamus Morris reporting from Pearse Park

DUBLIN CRUISED TO a facile win over Longford in the U20 quarter-final in Pearse Park.

The visitors dominated this game, scoring at ease. It was the second successive year that Dublin hammered Longford at this grade.

Dublin raced into a 1-7 to 0-0 lead after just 12 minutes. Full-forward Ciaran Archer was the tormentor in chief, scoring 1-2 in that period.

Longford finally got a score on the board in the 16th minute, when Oran Kenny knocked over a free.

Archer added three more points in the remainder of the first half as Dublin went in at the break 1-15 to 0-2 in front.

Dublin found the net early in the second half, with Harry Ladd the scorer.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute, which Ciaran Archer put away to leave Dublin 3-16 to 0-2 in front.

Ciaran Archer scored his third goal after 57 minutes, with Dublin unrelenting.

Longford came a bit more into the game in closing stages.

County senior Joe Hagan scored two points, one a free and Aidan McGuire found the range from play.

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Archer (3-8, 5f), Harry Ladd (1-2), Ross McGarry (0-4, 1f), Brian O’Leary (0-2), James Doran (0-2), Karl Lynch Bissett (0-1), Mark Lavin (0-1), David Lacey (0-1).

Scorers for Longford: Oran Kenny (0-4, frees), Joe Hagan (0-2, 1f), Aidan McGuire (0-1).

Dublin

1 David O’Hanlon

2 Darren Maher
3 Daire Newcombe
4 Eoin O’Dea

5 Kieran Kennedy
6 Neil Matthews
7 Sean Lambe

8 Peadar O’ Cofaigh
9 Donal Ryan

10 Niall O’Leary
11 Karl Lynch Bisset
12 James Doran

13 Brian O’Leary
14 Ciaran Archer
15 Ross McGarry

Subs:
Harry Ladd for McGarry (half-time)
Mark Lavin for O’Leary (41 mins)
Aaron Lynch for Maher (41 mins)
David Lacey for Doran
Darragh Conlon for Mathews
Sean Farrelly for O’Cofaigh Byrne (56 mins).

Longford

1 Patrick Murray

2 Gavin Hughes
3 PJ Masterson
4 Dylan Corcoran

5 Eoghan McCormack
6 Dario Ciglianio
7 Shane Farrell

8 Niall Farrelly
9 Daire O’Brien

10 Gerard Flynn
11 Joe Hagan
12 Kian Gilmore

13 Oran Kenny
14 Aidan McGuire
15 Jordan Shiels

Subs:
Dario Ciglianio for Farrell (22 mins)
Eamon Keogh for Gilmore (half-time)
Packie Molloy for Shiels
Shane Campbell for Duggan (both 35 mins)
Jordan Martin for Gerard Flynn (38 mins)
Edward Smyth for Dylan Corcoran(56 mins)

Referee: Fergal Smyth (Offaly)

About the author:

About the author
Seamus Morris
sport@the42.ie

