Dublin romp to 26-point victory over limp Longford to book Leinster U20 quarter-final berth

Dublin 4-21

Longford 0-7

Seamus Morris reporting from Pearse Park

DUBLIN CRUISED TO a facile win over Longford in the U20 quarter-final in Pearse Park.

The visitors dominated this game, scoring at ease. It was the second successive year that Dublin hammered Longford at this grade.

Dublin raced into a 1-7 to 0-0 lead after just 12 minutes. Full-forward Ciaran Archer was the tormentor in chief, scoring 1-2 in that period.

Longford finally got a score on the board in the 16th minute, when Oran Kenny knocked over a free.

Archer added three more points in the remainder of the first half as Dublin went in at the break 1-15 to 0-2 in front.

Dublin found the net early in the second half, with Harry Ladd the scorer.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute, which Ciaran Archer put away to leave Dublin 3-16 to 0-2 in front.

Ciaran Archer scored his third goal after 57 minutes, with Dublin unrelenting.

Longford came a bit more into the game in closing stages.

County senior Joe Hagan scored two points, one a free and Aidan McGuire found the range from play.

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Archer (3-8, 5f), Harry Ladd (1-2), Ross McGarry (0-4, 1f), Brian O’Leary (0-2), James Doran (0-2), Karl Lynch Bissett (0-1), Mark Lavin (0-1), David Lacey (0-1).

Scorers for Longford: Oran Kenny (0-4, frees), Joe Hagan (0-2, 1f), Aidan McGuire (0-1).

Dublin

1 David O’Hanlon

2 Darren Maher

3 Daire Newcombe

4 Eoin O’Dea

5 Kieran Kennedy

6 Neil Matthews

7 Sean Lambe

8 Peadar O’ Cofaigh

9 Donal Ryan

10 Niall O’Leary

11 Karl Lynch Bisset

12 James Doran

13 Brian O’Leary

14 Ciaran Archer

15 Ross McGarry

Subs:

Harry Ladd for McGarry (half-time)

Mark Lavin for O’Leary (41 mins)

Aaron Lynch for Maher (41 mins)

David Lacey for Doran

Darragh Conlon for Mathews

Sean Farrelly for O’Cofaigh Byrne (56 mins).

Longford

1 Patrick Murray

2 Gavin Hughes

3 PJ Masterson

4 Dylan Corcoran

5 Eoghan McCormack

6 Dario Ciglianio

7 Shane Farrell

8 Niall Farrelly

9 Daire O’Brien

10 Gerard Flynn

11 Joe Hagan

12 Kian Gilmore

13 Oran Kenny

14 Aidan McGuire

15 Jordan Shiels

Subs:

Dario Ciglianio for Farrell (22 mins)

Eamon Keogh for Gilmore (half-time)

Packie Molloy for Shiels

Shane Campbell for Duggan (both 35 mins)

Jordan Martin for Gerard Flynn (38 mins)

Edward Smyth for Dylan Corcoran(56 mins)

Referee: Fergal Smyth (Offaly)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!