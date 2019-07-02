Dublin romp to 26-point victory over limp Longford to book Leinster U20 quarter-final berth

Dublin 4-21
Longford 0-7
Seamus Morris reporting from Pearse Park
DUBLIN CRUISED TO a facile win over Longford in the U20 quarter-final in Pearse Park.
The visitors dominated this game, scoring at ease. It was the second successive year that Dublin hammered Longford at this grade.
Dublin raced into a 1-7 to 0-0 lead after just 12 minutes. Full-forward Ciaran Archer was the tormentor in chief, scoring 1-2 in that period.
Longford finally got a score on the board in the 16th minute, when Oran Kenny knocked over a free.
Archer added three more points in the remainder of the first half as Dublin went in at the break 1-15 to 0-2 in front.
Dublin found the net early in the second half, with Harry Ladd the scorer.
The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute, which Ciaran Archer put away to leave Dublin 3-16 to 0-2 in front.
Ciaran Archer scored his third goal after 57 minutes, with Dublin unrelenting.
Longford came a bit more into the game in closing stages.
County senior Joe Hagan scored two points, one a free and Aidan McGuire found the range from play.
Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Archer (3-8, 5f), Harry Ladd (1-2), Ross McGarry (0-4, 1f), Brian O’Leary (0-2), James Doran (0-2), Karl Lynch Bissett (0-1), Mark Lavin (0-1), David Lacey (0-1).
Scorers for Longford: Oran Kenny (0-4, frees), Joe Hagan (0-2, 1f), Aidan McGuire (0-1).
Dublin
1 David O’Hanlon
2 Darren Maher
3 Daire Newcombe
4 Eoin O’Dea
5 Kieran Kennedy
6 Neil Matthews
7 Sean Lambe
8 Peadar O’ Cofaigh
9 Donal Ryan
10 Niall O’Leary
11 Karl Lynch Bisset
12 James Doran
13 Brian O’Leary
14 Ciaran Archer
15 Ross McGarry
Subs:
Harry Ladd for McGarry (half-time)
Mark Lavin for O’Leary (41 mins)
Aaron Lynch for Maher (41 mins)
David Lacey for Doran
Darragh Conlon for Mathews
Sean Farrelly for O’Cofaigh Byrne (56 mins).
Longford
1 Patrick Murray
2 Gavin Hughes
3 PJ Masterson
4 Dylan Corcoran
5 Eoghan McCormack
6 Dario Ciglianio
7 Shane Farrell
8 Niall Farrelly
9 Daire O’Brien
10 Gerard Flynn
11 Joe Hagan
12 Kian Gilmore
13 Oran Kenny
14 Aidan McGuire
15 Jordan Shiels
Subs:
Dario Ciglianio for Farrell (22 mins)
Eamon Keogh for Gilmore (half-time)
Packie Molloy for Shiels
Shane Campbell for Duggan (both 35 mins)
Jordan Martin for Gerard Flynn (38 mins)
Edward Smyth for Dylan Corcoran(56 mins)
Referee: Fergal Smyth (Offaly)
