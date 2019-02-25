This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin Marathon increased to record 22,500 runners

2,500 additional entries have been added, it was announced at the Mansion House today.

By Ben Blake Monday 25 Feb 2019, 12:53 PM
44 minutes ago 2,847 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4511924
Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring at the Mansion House with the runners who have completed all 39 Dublin Marathons.
Image: Twitter/DublinMarathon
Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring at the Mansion House with the runners who have completed all 39 Dublin Marathons.
Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring at the Mansion House with the runners who have completed all 39 Dublin Marathons.
Image: Twitter/DublinMarathon

A RECORD NUMBER OF 22,500 runners will take part in this year’s Dublin Marathon. 

The event, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2019, sold out the initial 20,000 entries back in October — some 10 months out from the big day. 

Following an agreement with the key authorities, however, 2,500 additional slots will be added to the 26.2-mile race, which takes place in the capital on Sunday, 27 October. 

“The success and demand for the Dublin Marathon grows each year,” said Jim Aughney, race director.

“I am delighted that the Gardai, Dublin City Council and all key authorities worked with us to facilitate an increase in entries by 2,500. We look forward to celebrating our 40th year with KBC and all the 22,500 runners that line up on the 27 October.”

A view of the runners at the start line Runners at the start of the 2018 Dublin Marathon. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The announcement was made at the Mansion House today, with Lord Mayor Nial Ring in attendance along with 13 runners who have taken part every year since its inception in 1980. 

Each and every runner that partakes in the KBC Dublin Marathon has an inspirational story behind their journey to the 26.2-mile finish line,” added Lord Mayor Ring added.

“The 13 runners who have taken part in all 39 marathons have a unique place in the history of our marathon. It is great to welcome them to the Mansion House today to recognise their achievement and, as a mere 5-time Dublin Marathon veteran, to congratulate them with a certain tinge of envy!”

The additional places will go on sale on 1 July, after current entrants are given the opportunity to avail of the refund window between 3-16 June. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    It's AWJ's world, we just live in it: The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    IRELAND
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie