Dublin Marathon increased to record 22,500 runners

Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring at the Mansion House with the runners who have completed all 39 Dublin Marathons.

A RECORD NUMBER OF 22,500 runners will take part in this year’s Dublin Marathon.

The event, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2019, sold out the initial 20,000 entries back in October — some 10 months out from the big day.

Following an agreement with the key authorities, however, 2,500 additional slots will be added to the 26.2-mile race, which takes place in the capital on Sunday, 27 October.

“The success and demand for the Dublin Marathon grows each year,” said Jim Aughney, race director.

“I am delighted that the Gardai, Dublin City Council and all key authorities worked with us to facilitate an increase in entries by 2,500. We look forward to celebrating our 40th year with KBC and all the 22,500 runners that line up on the 27 October.”

Runners at the start of the 2018 Dublin Marathon. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The announcement was made at the Mansion House today, with Lord Mayor Nial Ring in attendance along with 13 runners who have taken part every year since its inception in 1980.

Each and every runner that partakes in the KBC Dublin Marathon has an inspirational story behind their journey to the 26.2-mile finish line,” added Lord Mayor Ring added.

“The 13 runners who have taken part in all 39 marathons have a unique place in the history of our marathon. It is great to welcome them to the Mansion House today to recognise their achievement and, as a mere 5-time Dublin Marathon veteran, to congratulate them with a certain tinge of envy!”

The additional places will go on sale on 1 July, after current entrants are given the opportunity to avail of the refund window between 3-16 June.

