There’s two massive games of football on the opening night of the new National League season.
Liveblog
Dublin 0-2 Kerry 0-0
A goal chance for Ciarán Kilkenny as the Castleknock man cuts right down the middle, but he opts for the fisted point.
Donegal 0-2 Mayo 0-2
Michael Murphy – now in his third decade as a Donegal player – with an equalising point for the Ulster team.
Dublin 0-1 Kerry 0-0
Dean Rock kicks the first point of the night in Croke Park with a well-taken free.
Donegal 0-1 Mayo 0-2
Mayo have taken the lead thanks to two quick-fire points from Fergal Boland and Brian Reape.
Dublin 0-0 Kerry 0-0
And we’re now underway in Croke Park, Kerry win the toss and will play into the Hill in the first half.
Donegal 0-1 Mayo 0-0
We’re up in running in Donegal where Jamie Brennan has put the hosts ahead after one minute.
And here’s the teams for Donegal v Mayo.
Here’s a reminder of tonight’s teams, starting in Croke Park.
Good evening and welcome to our minute-by-minute tracker of tonight’s two games in Division 1 of the National League.
And what better way to start the new League season as last year’s All-Ireland finalists Dublin and Kerry meet again in Croke Park.
Somewhat surprisingly, both managers have named strong teams for the game – we’re hoping they aren’t just dummy line-ups– for what promises to be another cracker between these great rivals.
Of course this will be Dessie Farrell’s first League game as Dublin manager, so plenty of interest to see what way he sets up his team, while David Clifford enjoys his first game as Kerry captain.
We’ll also be tracking the meeting of Donegal and Mayo in Ballybofey. The last time these teams met, Mayo recorded a 1-14 to 1-10 win to book their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.
Will the addition of Ciarán McDonald to the Mayo coaching set-up add a new dimension to their attack?
We’ll be bringing you the latest scores and all the major events from the two games as they happen.
Both games throw-in at 7.15pm, we’ll have more then.
