Dublin unchanged for Dr Hyde clash with Mayo

DUBLIN MANAGER DESSIE Farrell has named an unchanged team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC Group 1 clash with Mayo at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon (3.45pm).

Farrell has kept faith with the starting 15 which lined out against Cavan last time out, where Dublin were 19-point winners at Breffni Park.

Lee Gannon is again absent from the matchday squad as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem, but James McCarthy returns to the Dublin bench.

The Dublin Senior Football panel has been named for Sunday's All-Ireland SFC clash with Mayo at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/L97aePOTHi — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 14, 2024

Stephen Cluxton continues in goal with Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons and Daire Newcombe in the full-back line.

Advertisement

Brian Howard, John Small and Seán Bugler start in the half-backs, with Skerries Harps man Killian McGinnis once again partnering Brian Fenton in the Dublin midfield.

An experienced half-forward line sees Niall Scully start alongside Cormac Costello and Ciarán Kilkenny.

Con O’Callaghan – Dublin’s top-scorer with 2-5 against Cavan – is joined by Paddy Small and Paul Mannion in the full-forwards.

Dublin:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunketts)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St), 11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

Substitutes:

16. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

17. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

18. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes)

19. Senan Forker (Castleknock)

20. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)

21. Seán McMahon (Raheny)

22. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

23. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

24. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps)

25. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

26. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala)

27. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes)

28. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge St)