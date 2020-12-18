BE PART OF THE TEAM

Old foes Dublin and Mayo show their hand for tomorrow's All-Ireland final showdown

No changes, as of yet anyway…

By Emma Duffy Friday 18 Dec 2020, 7:00 PM
25 minutes ago 937 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5305405
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
SIX-IN-A-ROW CHASING DUBLIN and old foes Mayo have named unchanged sides for tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior football final showdown.

All eyes will be on Croke Park under Saturday Night Lights [throw-in 5pm, live on RTÉ Two and Sky Sports Mix] as Dessie Farrell and James Horans’ sides do battle for the Sam Maguire.

The champions stick with the same 15 starters that swatted Cavan aside in their semi-final two weeks ago.

Robbie McDaid, Paddy Small and Sean Bugler are all down to start in their first All-Ireland senior decider, while Paul Mannion, Brian Howard, Philly McMahon, Cian O’Sullivan and Cormac Costello are among the serial winners held in reserve.

Horan has also named an unchanged team, though as always, late switches could come before throw-in. But for now, the same Green and Red side that put Tipperary to the sword in the last four start tomorrow.

Scorer of a remarkable 4-9 that day, star forward Cillian O’Connor makes his 95th senior appearance for the county at HQ. He’s one of seven who started the 2017 final loss; the others being David Clarke, Chris Barrett, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan, Kevin McLoughlin and Aidan O’Shea.

The sides’ rivalry through the modern era is like no other, and they now meet in the showpiece for the fourth time in eight seasons. They last locked horns in championship in last year’s semi-final.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells — captain)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas) 

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Clontarf, Dublin)
3. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine)
4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)
14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy — captain)
15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber).

