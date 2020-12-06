Dublin and Mayo to meet in 4th All-Ireland final in 8 seasons

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Dublin's John Small during their 2020 league meeting.

MAYO AND DUBLIN are the counties left in the hunt for the Sam Maguire following All-Ireland semi-final weekend.

Last night Dublin routed Cavan by 1-24 to 0-12, while Mayo joined them in the final with a devastating 5-20 to 3-13 defeat of Tipperary.

It’s the fourth time since 2013 that Dublin and Mayo have clashed in the decider, while it will be their ninth championship clash in nine seasons.

Dublin beat Mayo by 2-12 to 1-14 in 2013, after a replay by 1-15 to 1-14 in 2016 and by 1-17 to 1-16 in 2017.