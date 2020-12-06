BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin and Mayo to meet in 4th All-Ireland final in 8 seasons

It will be their ninth championship encounter since 2012.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 5:18 PM
11 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5290663
Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Dublin's John Small during their 2020 league meeting.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

MAYO AND DUBLIN are the counties left in the hunt for the Sam Maguire following All-Ireland semi-final weekend.

Last night Dublin routed Cavan by 1-24 to 0-12, while Mayo joined them in the final with a devastating 5-20 to 3-13 defeat of Tipperary.

It’s the fourth time since 2013 that Dublin and Mayo have clashed in the decider, while it will be their ninth championship clash in nine seasons.

Dublin beat Mayo by 2-12 to 1-14 in 2013, after a replay by 1-15 to 1-14 in 2016 and by 1-17 to 1-16 in 2017.

Kevin O'Brien
