Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Advertisement

Dublin ratify All-Ireland winning boss for 2022 season

Mick Bohan will be aiming for Dublin to bounce back from September’s loss against Meath.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,497 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5610191

MICK BOHAN IS set to remain as Dublin senior ladies football manager for the 2022 season.

mick-bohan-speaks-to-his-team-after-the-game Dublin manager Mick Bohan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dublin LGFA delegates this evening ratified Bohan for another year at the helm.

Bohan had previously been ratified for a second term in charge back in December 2016 and has overseen a spell of huge success since, yielding four All-Ireland senior titles, three Leinster victories and two National football league successes.

Last September, Bohan’s winning run with Dublin came to a close as they lost out to Meath in the All-Ireland decider, their five-in-a-row ambitions thwarted in Croke Park.

Bohan is a former part of Jim Gavin’s Dublin management sides and had roles coaching the Clare senior footballers and DCU Sigerson Cup teams.

Full details Bohan’s senior management team for next season with Dublin will be announced in the coming weeks.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie