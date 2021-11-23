Dublin ratify All-Ireland winning boss for 2022 season

MICK BOHAN IS set to remain as Dublin senior ladies football manager for the 2022 season.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dublin LGFA delegates this evening ratified Bohan for another year at the helm.

Bohan had previously been ratified for a second term in charge back in December 2016 and has overseen a spell of huge success since, yielding four All-Ireland senior titles, three Leinster victories and two National football league successes.

Last September, Bohan’s winning run with Dublin came to a close as they lost out to Meath in the All-Ireland decider, their five-in-a-row ambitions thwarted in Croke Park.

Bohan is a former part of Jim Gavin’s Dublin management sides and had roles coaching the Clare senior footballers and DCU Sigerson Cup teams.

Full details Bohan’s senior management team for next season with Dublin will be announced in the coming weeks.

