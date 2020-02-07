This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 7 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin boss Farrell makes three changes as Mannion set for first start against Monaghan

The counties face off under Saturday Night Lights at Croke Park.

By Emma Duffy Friday 7 Feb 2020, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,587 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4997786
Paul Mannion starts for Dublin.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Paul Mannion starts for Dublin.
Paul Mannion starts for Dublin.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUBLIN BOSS DESSIE Farrell has named his starting 15 to face Monaghan in their Division 1 National Football League clash at Croke Park tomorrow [throw-in 7pm].

Star forward Paul Mannion starts from the get-go in one of three personnel changes, with Paddy Andrews and Paddy Small also coming into the All-Ireland champions’ attack.

Andrews is named at full-forward, while Ballymun Kickhams youngster Small — brother of John — lines out in the corner. 

Mannion has originally been pencilled in to start for the past two weeks, but came off the bench on both occasions instead.

There have been positional changes made to facilitate these changes, while Rory O’Carroll, Dan O’Brien and Conor McHugh all make way from the starting side that beat Mayo last time out. 

Ciarán Kilkenny is listed to partner Brian Fenton in midfield, while Brian Howard moves into the half-back line alongside James McCarthy and John Small.

After bagging their first win of the campaign in Castlebar, the Sky Blues will hope to add to their opening round draw with Kerry at HQ as they welcome Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney’s Monaghan to the capital.

The Farney named two changes earlier today, after their impressive victory over Tyrone last time out.

The Dublin and Cork ladies go head-to-head in the opening game of the double-header [throw-in 5pm].

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Mick Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Brian Howard (Raheny)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)
11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
12. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

dubs Source: Dublin GAA.

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie