Dublin boss Farrell makes three changes as Mannion set for first start against Monaghan

DUBLIN BOSS DESSIE Farrell has named his starting 15 to face Monaghan in their Division 1 National Football League clash at Croke Park tomorrow [throw-in 7pm].

Star forward Paul Mannion starts from the get-go in one of three personnel changes, with Paddy Andrews and Paddy Small also coming into the All-Ireland champions’ attack.

Andrews is named at full-forward, while Ballymun Kickhams youngster Small — brother of John — lines out in the corner.

Mannion has originally been pencilled in to start for the past two weeks, but came off the bench on both occasions instead.

There have been positional changes made to facilitate these changes, while Rory O’Carroll, Dan O’Brien and Conor McHugh all make way from the starting side that beat Mayo last time out.

Ciarán Kilkenny is listed to partner Brian Fenton in midfield, while Brian Howard moves into the half-back line alongside James McCarthy and John Small.

After bagging their first win of the campaign in Castlebar, the Sky Blues will hope to add to their opening round draw with Kerry at HQ as they welcome Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney’s Monaghan to the capital.

The Farney named two changes earlier today, after their impressive victory over Tyrone last time out.

The Dublin and Cork ladies go head-to-head in the opening game of the double-header [throw-in 5pm].

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Mick Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. Brian Howard (Raheny)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

12. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Source: Dublin GAA.