Na Fianna come from 11 points down to defeat Ballymun and set up clash with Kilmacud

Na Fianna 1-18

Ballymun Kickhams 1-17

JAMES DORAN CAPPED a stunning comeback with the matchwinning point in stoppage time as Na Fianna secured a dramatic Dublin senior football semi-final berth today.

Tom Gray’s side looked dead and buried after leaking a goal at the beginning of the second-half to trail by 11 points at that stage, 0-5 to 1-13.

But a 12-point swing on the scoreboard left them one up at full-time and the subsequent semi-final draw pitted them against in-form Kilmacud Crokes in a fortnight.

Ballyboden St Enda’s, who defeated Castleknock 0-11 to 1-5 in the earlier quarter-final at Parnell Park, were drawn against Dublin, Leinster and All-Ireland title holders Cuala in the other semi-final.

Both Cuala and Crokes eased through their respective quarter-final ties yesterday.

The draw for the semi finals of the Go-Ahead Ireland Senior 1 Football Championship has taken place. @Bodengaa v @CualaCLG @clgNaFianna v @KCrokesGAAClub



The games will take place in two weeks time. Fixture details TBC. pic.twitter.com/UvS4rESKtL — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 21, 2025

Former Clare star Keelan Sexton, who transferred to Na Fianna earlier this year, played a huge role in the turnaround with 1-4 from the attacker after coming on midway through the first-half.

There was a big impact too from current Dublin senior hurler Conor McHugh who drove hard at the Ballymun defence and won the 47th minute penalty that Sexton converted.

Keelan Sexton converts his penalty for Na Fianna. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

It was left to the last of the quarter-finals to provide a memorable game and neighbours Na Fianna and Ballymun didn’t disappoint.

Ballymun took off in the second quarter of the game, reeling off eight points without response to lead by 0-13 to 0-5 at half-time.

Former Dublin star, and new county selector, Dean Rock was responsible for seven of those Ballymun points in the first-half with the placed ball expert converted three two-point frees.

Nine-time All-Ireland winner James McCarthy struck a point too and when Ballymun netted two minutes after the restart through Cathal Tighe, they looked virtually home and hosed with a 1-13 to 0-5 lead.

Referee Sean McCarthy had to check for a possible square ball infringement on the goal as Tighe flicked in from close range after Paddy Small’s point attempt dropped short.

But the green flag was raised and 2020 champions Kickhams looked poised for a last four spot.

It all turned sour from there on though with powerful centre-back John Small crumpling in agony with a shoulder injury at one stage and somehow playing out the remainder of the game.

Na Fianna grabbed a vital second-half foothold at midfield and spent much of the half in Ballymun territory, winning long-range placed balls that goalkeeper David O’Hanlon converted in the 38th and 39th minutes.

Sexton had a massive impact too, nailing a two-pointer to ignite the comeback, converting the penalty and then thumping his chest in triumph after drilling over the 57th minute two-pointer that tied the game up at 1-17 apiece.

Ballymun were under serious pressure throughout the half and were grateful for a Paddy Small two-pointer in the 50th minute that kept them just about in it.

They had a couple of chances to take the lead at the death but John Small and Dean Robertson were unable to convert while Doran, at the other end, made no mistake when he cut through the centre of Ballymun’s defence and slotted the 62nd minute winner for Na Fianna.

Daire Sweeney was the Ballyboden star with eight points in their win over a cautious Castleknock side who had former Westmeath boss Jack Cooney in their setup.

Castleknock were 1-3 to 0-5 up at half-time but couldn’t pull off the shock result they craved with Cein Darcy and Ryan Basquel supplying the other scores for ‘Boden.

Na Fianna scorers: Keelan Sexton 1-4 (1-0 pen, 2 tp), Ciaran Reddin 0-4, David O’Hanlon 0-3 (1 tpf, 1 45), Brian O’Leary 0-3, Conor Early 0-2, David Lacey 0-1 (1f), James Doran 0-1.

Ballymun Kickhams scorers: Dean Rock 0-8 (3 tpf, 1f), Cathal Tighe 1-0, Dillon Keating 0-2, David Leonard 0-2, Carl Keeley 0-2, Paddy Small 0-2 (tp), James McCarthy 0-1.

Na Fianna

1. David O’Hanlon

19. Oscar Donohoe, 3. Jonny Cooper, 2. Fiachra Potts

6. Eoin Murchan, 4. Adam Rafter, 7. Niall McGovern

9. James Doran, 24. Killian Deeley

8. Conor Early, 11. Brian O’Leary, 12. David Quinn

18. David Lacey, 13. Ciaran Reddin, 15. Sean Caffrey

Subs

14. Keelan Sexton for Lacey (15)

10. Vinny Flynn for Deeley (36)

12. Conor McHugh for Caffrey (42)

5. Darragh Kennedy for Donohoe (45)

23. Diarmuid Clerkin for Reddin (58)

Ballymun Kickhams

1. Evan Comerford

17. Eoin Dolan, 3. Darragh Conlon, 4. Eamon Hill

5. Jamie Grant, 6. John Small, 7. David Leonard

8. James McCarthy, 9. Cameron McCormack

12. Cathal Tighe, 11. Carl Keeley, 10. Brian Ashton

13. Paddy Small, 15. Dean Rock, 14. Dillon Keating

Subs

20. Robbie Bolger for Keating (37)

19. Aaron Elliot for McCormack (47)

21. Alan Hubbard for Grant (47)

2. Leon Young for Dolan (53)

Referee: Sean McCarthy (St Vincent’s).