Late flurry of goals sees Castleknock edge out St Vincent's while St Judes overcome Raheny

Ciaran Kilkenny was in action for Castleknock.

CASTLEKNOCK HIT A late flurry of goals to secure a dramatic win over St Vincent’s in their Dublin SFC1 Group 4 clash.

St Vincent’s were six points clear inside the opening 11 minutes of the second half before Shane Boland hit the first of Castleknock’s three goals.

Tomas Quinn top-scored for Vincent’s with 0-5, including three frees, while Diarmuid Connolly also split the posts to keep Vincent’s scoreboard ticking over.

They were still three points in front with 10 minutes remaining before Castleknock found two more goals in the final stages through substitute Kevin Stephenson and Gerard McDermottroe.

Dublin star Ciaran Kilkenny was among their other scorers, hitting one point from play.

There were six minutes of additional time, but the Castleknock defence stood firm to deny Vincent’s a late equalising goal.

Meanwhile, Aodhan Clabby kicked an impressive nine points to help power Balinteer St John’s to victory against St Brigid’s at O’Toole Park.

Brigid’s hit three early points to open up an advantage before Balinteer edged into a three-point lead through a combination of Clabby frees and further points from Eoghan Fitzpatrick and Aaron Bradshaw.



Balinteer had built up a 1-10 to 0-7 lead before Brigid’s tried to engineer a late rally with goals from Sean Egan and Cian Mullins.

But a late save from goalkeeper John Brian Carthy kept Balinteer noses in front at the final whistle.

Kevin McManamon scored a goal for Judes against Raheny. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Elsewhere, St Judes registered a seven-point win over Raheny.

Judes held a 1-6 to 1-4 lead at the break and stretched their lead to seven before the end, with Kevin McManamon finding the back of the net for Judes’ second goal of the game.

Thomas Davis ran out emphatic winners over St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh, winning on a scoreline of 2-11 to 0-7 after being six points clear at half-time.

Results:

St Judes 2-12 Raheny 2-5

St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh 0-7 Thomas Davis 2-11

Castleknock 3-8 St Vincent’s 0-14

Balinteer St Johns 1-16 St Brigid’s 2-11

