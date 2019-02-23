Switch-up in defence as Jim Gavin names Dublin team for Mayo clash in Croke Park

DUBLIN BOSS JIM Gavin has named two changes to his side to face Mayo in their Croke Park National Football League clash this evening (throw-in 7pm, live on eir).

The All-Ireland champions make a pair personnel changes in defence while there are several positional changes all over the field.

2015 Footballer of the Year Jack McCaffrey starts in the half-back line with Eric Lowndes the player to make way while Naomh Olaf star David Byrne slots in for John Small, who is serving time on the sidelines after his involvement in a scuffle after the Dubs’ loss to Kerry.

The Sky Blues will be hoping to kick-start their 2019 league campaign at HQ this evening after falling to defeats on the road to the Kingdom and Monaghan, with a win over Galway coming in between.

This evening’s clash with Mayo — who sit top of Division 1 with a 100% record — is part of a double-header with their female counterparts, with the ladies game throwing in at 5pm.

You can see the Mayo team James Horan has named here.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)

11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala).

