Dublin hold off Tipperary for away win as McBride and Hayes hit crucial goals

Dublin 2-16
Tipperary 0-21
Shane Brophy reports from FBD Semple Stadium
DUBLIN TOOK A major step towards qualifying for the semi-finals of the National Hurling League after recording their second successive win over Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday evening
Goals in either half from Riain McBride and Ronan Hayes proved to be the difference as the visitors withstood a strong Tipperary revival who almost erased a five-point deficit late on and Jason Forde had a chance to win it deep in injury time, but his usual silky touch let him down with the goal at his mercy.
Played in very blustery conditions, Tipperary made the brighter start with Robert Byrne and Jason Forde opening the scoring with Dublin getting off the mark through a Donal Burke free on six minutes.
Burke converted six frees in the first half for Dublin who were wasteful in the opening half, shooting ten wides which ensured Tipp enjoyed the upper hand for much of the half with Paul Flynn and Robert Byrne on target from play, and Jason Forde converting two frees as the home side led 0-6 to 0-2 after seventeen minutes.
Ronan Hayes and two Donal Burke frees kept Dublin in touch before the visitors struck for their first goal on 25 minutes with Chris Crummy playing in Riain McBride for a well-finished score. A sublime Forde sideline cut brought Tipp level with Michael Breen nudging them in front, but a Conor Burke point gave Dublin a 1-8 to 0-10 half time lead.
Fergal Whitely extended it within thirty seconds of the restart before Tipp produced their best period of play with four points in as many minutes, including two from the excellent Jake Morris to go two in front.
However, Dublin galvanised themselves again and with Paddy Smyth to the fore, the defence provided the platform for the attack where Donal Burke added three points with James Madden and Whitely on target before Ronan Hayes scored his side’s second goal on fifty minutes to open a five-point advantage.
They maintained it inside the final ten minutes when John & Noel McGrath and Conor Bowe entering the fray and they injected more urgency with the latter two scoring points with Jason Forde bringing his tally to twelve. Tipp had a number of chances to snatch a leveller, but Dublin held on.
Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-9 (8 frees); Riain McBride 1-2; Ronan Hayes 1-1; Fergal Whitley 0-2; James Madden, Conor Burke 0-1 each.
Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-12 (11 frees, 1 sideline); Jake Morris 0-3; Robert Byrne 0-2; Paul Flynn, Michael Breen, Noel McGrath, Conor Bowe 0-1 each.
Dublin
Sean Brennan
Cian O’Callaghan, Eoghan O’Donnell, Andrew Dunphy
James Madden, Paddy Smyth, John Bellew
Conor Burke, Chris Crummey
Riain McBride, Donal Burke, Danny Sutcliffe
Fergal Whitely, Ronan Hayes, Aidan Mellett
Subs
Eamon Dillon for Hayes (58)
Davy Keogh for Whitely (64)
Paul Crummy for Mellett (67)
Jake Malone for McBride (67)
Tipperary
Barry Hogan
Craig Morgan, Brian McGrath, Eoghan Connolly
Robert Byrne, Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher
Alan Flynn, Paddy Cadell
Michael Breen, Jason Forde, Dan McCormack
Jake Morris, Seamus Callanan, Paul Flynn
Subs
Noel McGrath for Cadell (55)
John McGrath for Callanan (55)
Conor Bowe for A Flynn (62)
Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)
