Thursday 12 December, 2019
Ireland U21 defender Leahy joins Dundalk from Bohemians

The former Coventry City full-back has signed a two-year deal with the Premier Division champions.

By Ben Blake Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 3:20 PM
1 hour ago 826 Views No Comments
Leahy beside the Dundalk crest.
Image: Twitter/Dundalk FC
Leahy beside the Dundalk crest.
Leahy beside the Dundalk crest.
Image: Twitter/Dundalk FC

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED a deal to bring Darragh Leahy to the club on a two-year deal. 

The 21-year-old joins the Lilywhites after two seasons with Bohemians, where he establishing himself as one of the best young full-backs in the SSE Airtricity League. 

A former St Kevin’s Boys and Malahide United schoolboy, Leahy left for Coventry City in 2015 before arriving home at the end of 2017. 

“It’s a very proud moment for me to sign for Dundalk FC,” Leahy said. “I am delighted to get things done and it was good to get everything over the line. I just can’t wait to get started and looking forward to being here.

“I had a great two years at Bohemians, I enjoyed it very much and I will always be grateful to the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play in the league here.

“I feel the time is right for a new challenge for me. The club have been so successful over the last few years and that was a major attraction for me.

The plans for the club going forward really excite me.

“I just want to keep winning here. I want to win trophies. We have a big year ahead of us and the Champions League to look forward to. It’s going to an exciting year and I am looking forward to competing.

“I want to win and I can’t wait to get started. I am looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.”

darragh-leahy-with-arlen-tsaturyan The Dubliner is a regular for Ireland's U21s. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dundalk assistant coach Ruaidhri Higgins added: “Darragh is a fantastic addition to the group not only with his footballing ability but also fits the culture at our club with his character and professionalism

“He brings a real hunger and freshness to the group which is important. For such a young player, he has good experience through his few seasons at Bohemians where they played a huge part in his development and he will continue to develop with us.

He has been excellent in his games for Ireland U21s also. Darragh has all the physical and technical attributes to be a brilliant player for this club and he has a huge career ahead of him if he keeps developing and working hard.

“That brings our new faces to three and we feel that they bring real quality and freshness to the group. We are in a really strong position with our squad and we will continue to work hard in the market but we will only add again if we feel the player improves the squad and has the right character.”

