St Pats' meeting with Dundalk postponed ahead of pivotal European second leg

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC manager Stephen Kenny has had his wish granted after the League of Ireland confirmed that Sunday’s Premier Division meeting between his side and Dundalk has been postponed.

Having been publicly implored by Kenny this week, the league have moved the game from Saints’ slate of fixtures to allow them to best prepare for their date with history away to Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.

The league said that a new date for Dundalk’s Oriel Park meeting with Pats would be announced in due course.

Kenny’s side produced an excellent performance in drawing 0-0 with Turkish big guns Istanbul Basaksehir at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night, leaving themselves 90 minutes away from qualifying for this season’s Uefa Conference League.

Any kind of victory at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium next Wednesday would see Pats book group-stage European football for the first time and, with fellow Dubliners Shamrock Rovers already assured of the same, it would mark the first time ever that two League of Ireland clubs have qualified for a major European competition.

Kenny, however, was furious that while the Turkish league would break this weekend to prioritise its clubs in European qualifiers, Pats faced the prospect of playing three games in seven days, with a trip to Oriel Park preceding a pivotal journey to Istanbul.

But the League of Ireland has now heeded Kenny’s complaints and freed up Pats’ schedule to focus solely on their tie in Turkey, pointing out the quicker-than-usual turnaround between Thursday’s first leg and Wednesday’s decider as part of their reasoning.

A league statement confirmed that “this Sunday’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture between Dundalk and St. Patrick’s Athletic has been postponed.

“The postponement comes as a result of the unique opportunity that now exists for two League of Ireland Clubs to compete in the League Phase of Uefa club competitions for the first time as St Patrick’s Athletic travel to Istanbul for the second leg of their Uefa Conference League play-off with İstanbul Başakşehir.

“Having taken into consideration the exceptional circumstances that the fixtures between each leg for St Patrick Athletic is six days instead of the standard seven, the League of Ireland has postponed this Sunday’s fixture at Oriel Park and a new date will be announced in due course.”