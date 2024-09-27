Ireland U21 international Dylan Duffy fined after betting on games

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Dylan Duffy has been fined by the FA after admitting to the charge of alleged breaches of anti-betting rules.

Duffy, who plays for Lincoln City, has been handed a £4,000 fine, with half of that suspended for 12 months, while he has also been given a warning.

An FA statement outlined that Duffy had been sanctioned for breaching the rules:

“An independent Regulatory Commission has fined and warned Lincoln City’s Dylan Duffy for breaches of The FA’s betting rules.

“The forward admitted that he placed 30 bets on football matches between 18 August 2023 and 23 April 2024.

“The Regulatory Commission subsequently imposed a £4,000 fine, with £2,000 suspended for 12 months, and a warning.”

The FA further outlined the reasons for the sanctions. Duffy broke down the 30 bets ‘helpfully in his written submissions’.

24 Category 1 bets – Bets placed on any aspect of any football match anywhere in the world, but not involving participant’s club competitions.

4 Category 2 bets – Bets placed on participant’s competition but not involving his club (including spot bet).

2 Category 3 bets – Bet placed on own team to win.

The FA noted there were only two Category 3 bets, and those were not placed by the player.

The commission also noted Duffy’s co-operation with the FA and that he admitted the charge at first opportunity, while also providing ‘critical intelligence to the FA’ in relation to the 22 bets placed on another account.