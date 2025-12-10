Eben Etzebeth apologies after eye-gouge ban, and says act was 'never intentional'

SOUTH AFRICA LOCK Eben Etzebeth has apologised for the eye-gouging incident with Wales’ Alex Mann which led to his receiving a 12-game suspension, but he says the act was “never intentional”.

Etzebeth was shown a red card during the Springboks’ 73-0 win over Wales following an incident in which he directed his thumb into the eye area of Mann during a scuffle.

A disciplinary panel found that Etzebeth’s actions were deliberate and handed him a 12-game ban.

Etzebeth on Wednesday posted three short clips of the incident to Instagram and insisted in a personal statement that while he ‘accepted guilt’, he never intended to gouge Wales back row Mann in the eye.

“I’ve been quiet, but now that my hearing is done I think I owe everyone an explanation,” Etzebeth said on Instagram. “First of all, this is not a post to show that I was not guilty, I accept guilt.

“I made a mistake and I’m willing to serve a suspension which I deserve. I don’t want young kids who look up to the Springboks to think that it’s OK to eye gouge someone, because it’s not, but unfortunately mistakes happen and I made a big one, for which I’m sorry.

“But I’d like to answer the question – why did you do such a thing? It was a mistake caused by my reaction and other factors that played a role.

“The scuffle was basically over when Wales #7 [Mann] struck me with an open hand to my chin/neck area, you can see me looking at the Assistant Referee and waiting for a reaction from him (it happened fast and it’s understandable that he didn’t see it) without reacting yet, I got another pull on my jersey, before I go in with the similar type of action.

“You can clearly see my first point of contact is against his shoulder with an open hand, just like he did, except he got me on the chin. Another thing worth mentioning, when he struck me, I was standing still with not a lot of movement or players trying to get involved. When I went for the same open hand towards his shoulder, you’ll see 2 Welsh players changing the dynamic of the entire picture as well as one of my teammates pulling Wales #7 around his neck away from my hand and where my force is going.

“So why did I post this? To try and show people how everything happened and that it was never intentional. I would never do something like this on purpose, I know what the consequences will be after playing rugby for a few years.

“Thanks to everyone that stood by me and thought the best of me. I’m sorry for letting you and the game down. That was my first red card since I started playing. I want it to be my last. To the people that were angry and upset with my actions, I understand – because it didn’t look good on the slow motion replay and hopefully you’ve got a bit more context now.”

Etzebeth will be free to play for his club side, the Sharks, at the end of March.