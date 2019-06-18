Ed Joyce appointed interim head coach of Ireland women

FORMER IRELAND BATSMAN Ed Joyce has been appointed as interim head coach of the Ireland women’s cricket team.

The move comes following the departure of Aaron Hamilton on Monday and Joyce’s tenure will see Ireland through to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier in August and September.

Hamilton stepped down after four years in charge of the team to return to his native Australia.

“I’m excited by the talent and potential of this young squad,” Joyce said in a statement on Tuesday.

“There were some extremely encouraging performances from several players during the West Indies series and this bodes well leading into potentially more important games later in the summer.

It’s a great opportunity for me to further my journey in coaching, albeit on an interim basis until the end of the T20 World Cup qualifier.

“I have been coaching some of the top order batters on a one-on-one basis, as well as joining squad sessions in the lead-up to the West Indies series that just finished.

On a personal note, I enjoyed working with Aaron during the last few months and wish him and his family well with the next step.”

Joyce made his debut for Ireland in 1997 and played in over 100 international matches for the Boys in Green.

Ed Joyce during Ireland's test series against Pakistan last summer. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

He added: “The initial period for me now is getting to know the further squad and helping the team prepare for a tough six-match series against Zimbabwe in July.

“This series, combined with the quadrangular series in August, is ideal preparation leading into the T20 Qualifier which is undoubtedly our biggest and most important test this summer.”

The 40-year-old has been involved in the international coaching set-up with the Irish men’s and women’s teams since announcing his international retirement in May 2018.

He takes training with his team for the first time this afternoon at Abbotstown.

“Ed needs no introduction to Irish fans, and he has been working hard behind-the-scenes,” said performance director for Cricket Ireland, Richard Holdsworth.

When the need for an interim head coach arose, it was great to have such a world-class cricketer and budding international coach available to call upon, and we had no hesitation in approaching him about the opportunity.”

He added: “It was crucial for our team’s success that we acted quickly on this interim appointment to ensure the new Head Coach had as much time to work with the squad as possible.”

