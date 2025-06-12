CORK’S EDDIE DUNBAR remains sixth overall after finishing comfortably in the main bunch on Thursday’s fifth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.
British rider Jake Stewart won a sprint finish as Belgian Remco Evenepoel held onto the race lead.
Advertisement
Stewart claimed his first career victory in a World Tour race, edging the bunched finale ahead of Frenchman Axel Laurance and Norwegian Soren Waerenskjold after the hilly 183km run from Saint-Priest to Macon.
Evenepoel, who took the yellow jersey in Wednesday’s time-trial, crashed in the final kilometre but was able to resume without difficulty and lost no time in the overall standings.
Evenepoel is expected to battle with Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar for the overall victory in the Alps. Dunbar currently sits 30 seconds off the lead in sixth.
Friday’s sixth stage is a hilly 126.7km run from Valserhone to Combloux near the border with Switzerland.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Eddie Dunbar remains sixth overall as Stewart sprints to Dauphine stage win
CORK’S EDDIE DUNBAR remains sixth overall after finishing comfortably in the main bunch on Thursday’s fifth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.
British rider Jake Stewart won a sprint finish as Belgian Remco Evenepoel held onto the race lead.
Stewart claimed his first career victory in a World Tour race, edging the bunched finale ahead of Frenchman Axel Laurance and Norwegian Soren Waerenskjold after the hilly 183km run from Saint-Priest to Macon.
Evenepoel, who took the yellow jersey in Wednesday’s time-trial, crashed in the final kilometre but was able to resume without difficulty and lost no time in the overall standings.
Evenepoel is expected to battle with Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar for the overall victory in the Alps. Dunbar currently sits 30 seconds off the lead in sixth.
Friday’s sixth stage is a hilly 126.7km run from Valserhone to Combloux near the border with Switzerland.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Eddie Dunbar