Eddie Dunbar remains sixth overall as Stewart sprints to Dauphine stage win

CORK’S EDDIE DUNBAR remains sixth overall after finishing comfortably in the main bunch on Thursday’s fifth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.

British rider Jake Stewart won a sprint finish as Belgian Remco Evenepoel held onto the race lead.

Stewart claimed his first career victory in a World Tour race, edging the bunched finale ahead of Frenchman Axel Laurance and Norwegian Soren Waerenskjold after the hilly 183km run from Saint-Priest to Macon.

Evenepoel, who took the yellow jersey in Wednesday’s time-trial, crashed in the final kilometre but was able to resume without difficulty and lost no time in the overall standings.

Evenepoel is expected to battle with Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar for the overall victory in the Alps. Dunbar currently sits 30 seconds off the lead in sixth.

Friday’s sixth stage is a hilly 126.7km run from Valserhone to Combloux near the border with Switzerland.

– © AFP 2025