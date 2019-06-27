This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 27 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England coach Jones to take charge of Barbarians in November

The Baa-Baas will face Fiji in London shortly after the World Cup final.

By AFP Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 11:54 AM
59 minutes ago 796 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4699505
Jones will lead the Barbarians against Fiji.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jones will lead the Barbarians against Fiji.
Jones will lead the Barbarians against Fiji.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ENGLAND COACH EDDIE Jones will take charge of the Barbarians in a one-off match with Fiji at Twickenham shortly after the World Cup final it was announced on Thursday.

The 59-year-old Australian said he was looking forward to coaching the Barbarians in their 16 November date with crowd-pleasing Fiji.

“It’s a huge honour to be invited to coach the Barbarians,” said Jones.

“The club perfectly embodies the values and traditions of the sport.”

“I am looking forward to returning to Twickenham after a successful World Cup campaign to coach a Barbarians team containing some of the stars of the tournament.”

Jones, who took over as England coach following the team’s abject first round exit at the 2015 World Cup, is due to announce his final World Cup training squad on 4 July and the definitive 31-player squad in mid-August.

Jones is under contract till 2021 and although it was thought he would be under pressure if England fail to reach the last four Rugby Football Union chief Bill Sweeney said he would like to retain Jones whatever happens in Japan.

- © AFP 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie