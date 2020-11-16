'It’s like going from playing Nishikori to Djokovic': Eddie Jones braced for Ireland challenge

EDDIE JONES FEARS that successive clashes against Italy and Georgia have left England inadequately prepared for the first meaningful fixture of their Autumn Nations Cup.

A week after dispatching Italy 34-5 in Rome to clinch the Six Nations title, Owen Farrell’s team produced a 40-0 rout of Los Lelos that was equally comprehensive while also exposing areas to improve on, mainly the attack.

Ireland arrive at Twickenham on Saturday fresh from a conclusive win against Wales and having played France the week before, Jones believes they will be more battle-hardened.

“It’s a massive step up. You’ve just got to look at the world rankings,” Jones said.

“Georgia are ranked 12, Italy are 14th. Ireland are in the top four or five (fifth). It’s like going from playing Kei Nishikori to Novak Djokovic in tennis.

“The last two games haven’t helped our preparations. Our difficulty is that we’ve played two tier-two countries and we’re going to play against a team who have had a great preparation against Wales and France.

“We’re going to have to prepare really well this week because Ireland are a tough, physical team.

“They’ve been at the top of world rugby for the last four or five years, in the top four or five teams.

“Obviously had some great European success and had a change of coach after the World Cup. They present a massive physical challenge and a good tactical challenge.”

