This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RFU and Jones 'regret any implication that Ben O’Keeffe was biased'

The England head coach had criticised the referee after their win over Wales.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 3:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,966 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5043860

THE RFU SAYS England head coach Eddie Jones’ comments about referee Ben O’Keeffe following last weekend’s Six Nations clash with Wales were “not in line” with the union’s values.

The English union claims it has spoken to Jones about his criticism of O’Keeffe and passed on its apologies to the New Zealander through World Rugby and the Six Nations.

A statement today says “Eddie and the RFU regret any implication that O’Keeffe was biased.”

eddie-jones-during-the-post-match-press-conference Jones criticised the Kiwi referee last weekend. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Jones had taken issue with Manu Tuilagi’s seemingly clear-cut red card late on in England’s win last weekend, suggesting O’Keeffe had been siding with Wales.

“I just find it bizarre. I usually don’t comment, but I don’t see how you can tackle a guy,” said Jones post-match last Saturday.

“You might as well just say you let him go, because how else are you supposed to tackle him? This bit about where your arms are – what a load of rubbish. Manu was trying to kill the tackle. That’s the only thing he was trying to do. It’s absolute rubbish. I’m sorry, I’ve broken my rule.

“It just seems there’s no common sense applied in that situation. Clearly the guy is falling, there’s a good chop tackle and Manu is coming over the top to kill the tackle. He’s doing everything that he’s supposed to be doing and he gets red carded. Like, come on.

“At the end we were 13 against 16 and that’s hard.

“When you have got a three-man advantage, you are going to do some damage. That’s what happened. We had a numerical disadvantage, so it was tough.”

The RFU has today made a statement distancing itself from Jones’ comments.

The 60-year-old is contracted with England until August 2021 and is due to meet the RFU for discussions in that regard in the coming weeks.

eddie-jones Jones' current contract expires next year. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“The RFU does not condone comments that undermine the integrity of match officials, who are central to the sport and its values,” said RFU CEO Bill Sweeney in a statement.

“We have discussed with England head coach Eddie Jones the nature of the comments he made to the media in the immediate aftermath of a dramatic finish to the England versus Wales Guinness Six Nations match on Saturday, and have made it clear that such comments are not in line with the values of the sport or the RFU.

“Eddie and the RFU regret any implication that Ben O’Keeffe was biased in his decision making. We have outlined this position to the tournament organisers the Six Nations and World Rugby, who will pass on our apologies to Ben O’Keeffe and the match officials team.

“In the meantime, Eddie Jones and the RFU have proposed a high level discussion forum with World Rugby to help achieve greater general alignment between coaches and match officials.

“All parties are satisfied the matter has been dealt with appropriately, are confident that further action would be taken should such a situation occur in the future, and consider the matter to be closed.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie