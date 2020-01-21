This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We want to be remembered as the greatest team to ever play rugby'

Eddie Jones has heaped pressure on his England team and told them to reproduce their World Cup semi-final performance on a regular basis.

By Garry Doyle Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 10:14 AM
44 minutes ago 2,762 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4973421
Mark Wilson celebrates England's win over New Zealand.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Mark Wilson celebrates England's win over New Zealand.
Mark Wilson celebrates England's win over New Zealand.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

EDDIE JONES HAS stated his intention is to turn England into the greatest rugby team of all time.

Given that they haven’t even been the best in Europe across the previous two Six Nations championships, it’s quite a leap of faith.

Nonetheless, Jones has said it. The man delivers more headlines than trophies and here he is again, taking the pressure off the sub-editors, placing it instead on his team.

“We want to be remembered as the greatest team to ever play rugby,” Jones said yesterday. “We have touched it. We played a great game against the All Blacks but we’ve only done that once.

“On the back of that game, the team has got an enhanced reputation. They’ve played some great rugby over the last four years. Some of them are big stars. But we want to repeat (the All Blacks performance) on a sustained basis.

“Great rugby to me is dominant rugby, where you see a team play with such control and precision and power that you remember that game.”

There’s just one tiny problem with Jones’ plan – namely the fall-out between the seven Saracens players he has named in his squad, and everyone else.

Tensions have the potential to boil over but Jones has outlined his plans for a clear-the-air meeting when the team lands in Portugal on Thursday for a training camp.

“It is a great opportunity for us to get it all out on the table. We need to sort it out, 100 per cent.

“It is going to be a long meeting. We have got a World Cup debrief, we have got to debrief Sarries. If there are any other issues we have got to sort it out.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie