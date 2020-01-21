EDDIE JONES HAS stated his intention is to turn England into the greatest rugby team of all time.

Given that they haven’t even been the best in Europe across the previous two Six Nations championships, it’s quite a leap of faith.

Nonetheless, Jones has said it. The man delivers more headlines than trophies and here he is again, taking the pressure off the sub-editors, placing it instead on his team.

“We want to be remembered as the greatest team to ever play rugby,” Jones said yesterday. “We have touched it. We played a great game against the All Blacks but we’ve only done that once.

“On the back of that game, the team has got an enhanced reputation. They’ve played some great rugby over the last four years. Some of them are big stars. But we want to repeat (the All Blacks performance) on a sustained basis.

“Great rugby to me is dominant rugby, where you see a team play with such control and precision and power that you remember that game.”

There’s just one tiny problem with Jones’ plan – namely the fall-out between the seven Saracens players he has named in his squad, and everyone else.

Tensions have the potential to boil over but Jones has outlined his plans for a clear-the-air meeting when the team lands in Portugal on Thursday for a training camp.

“It is a great opportunity for us to get it all out on the table. We need to sort it out, 100 per cent.

“It is going to be a long meeting. We have got a World Cup debrief, we have got to debrief Sarries. If there are any other issues we have got to sort it out.”