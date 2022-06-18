Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 18 June 2022
Advertisement

Eddie Nketiah signs new long-term contract at Arsenal

The 23-year-old had been linked with other clubs including Crystal Palace and West Ham.

By Press Association Saturday 18 Jun 2022, 3:07 PM
36 minutes ago 733 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5794064
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has signed a new deal.
Image: PA
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has signed a new deal.
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has signed a new deal.
Image: PA

ARSENAL STRIKER EDDIE Nketiah has ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, the Premier League club have announced.

The 23-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since the age of 14, had been in the final few weeks of his previous deal.

Nketiah had been linked with other clubs including Crystal Palace, who reportedly had approaches turned down in January, and West Ham but has now committed his future to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have also confirmed Nketiah will take the number 14 shirt, recently vacated by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and previously worn by record goalscorer Thierry Henry, from next season.


Manager Arteta told the club’s website: “I’m delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club.

“We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him.”

Nketiah, who has scored 23 goals in 92 first-team appearances, struggled for game time for most of last season but his position improved in the closing months of the campaign.

He started the last eight Premier League games after the departure of Aubameyang opened up an opportunity. With Alexandre Lacazette having now also left, Nketiah appears to have a chance to firmly establish himself at the club.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Technical director Edu said: “The foundations of this squad are built on young talent and in particular those who have come through our Academy system.

“Eddie was released by another club as a young man but has always shown he has the attitude as well as the ability to become a top player.

“The fact he’s signed a new contract is an important part of our squad planning for next season and we’re all delighted.”

In keeping with club policy, the exact length of the contract has not been revealed.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie