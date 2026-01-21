Edogbo and Doak included in Ireland's Six Nations squad

ANDY FARRELL HAS included the uncapped Edwin Edogbo and Nathan Doak in his 37-man Ireland squad for the 2026 Six Nations.

23-year-old Munster lock and 24-year-old Ulster scrum-half Doak will hope to make their senior international debuts in the upcoming championship, which begins with Ireland’s visit to France on Thursday, 5 February.

Head coach Farrell has included a number of players who have been sidelined with injuries recently, including tighthead props Tadhg Furlong and Finlay Bealham, versatile back Jamie Osborne, wings Tommy O’Brien and James Lowe, and fullback Hugo Keenan, who hasn’t played since last summer’s Lions tour.



Leinster out-half Harry Byrne has earned a recall to the Ireland squad and will hope to win his first cap since the 2024 Six Nations as he joins Sam Prendergast, Jack Crowley, and Ciarán Frawley in the squad.

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune, who last played for Ireland in November 2022 before an awful run of injuries, is another returning face.

Also back in the mix for Ireland are Munster loosehead props Michael Milne and Jeremy Loughman, as well as Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, who has been in powerful form for his province. Second row Joe McCarthy has returned after missing the autumn internationals due to injury.

As expected, frontline loosehead props Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy miss out due to injury, meaning Jack Boyle is joined by the returning Milne and Loughman in that area. Ulster’s Tom O’Toole, who mainly plays tighthead but has featured for Ireland at loosehead, is also back in the squad.



Ireland have confirmed that Ryan Baird, Shayne Bolton, Mack Hansen, Jordan Larmour and Paddy McCarthy were all ruled out of contention due to injury.

They also say that Cormac Izuchukwu, Robbie Henshaw, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Andrew Porter are currently unavailable, but it remains to be seen if they can get back to fitness and feature later in the Six Nations.

Ireland said that Connacht lock Darragh Murray and 21-year-old Ulster back row Bryn Ward will join Farrell’s senior group for their pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal before linking up with the Ireland XV squad ahead of their game against England A.

Ulster wing Zac Ward, who had been pushing for a senior Ireland spot, is part of that Ireland XV squad. They will be head coached by Cullie Tucker, captained by Max Deegan, and take on England A at Thomond Park.

Ireland’s 2026 Six Nations squad:

Props: Jack Boyle, Michael Milne, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, Tadhg Furlong, Thomas Clarkson, Finlay Bealham

Hookers: Dan Sheehan, Rónan Kelleher, Tom Stewart

Locks: Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Tom Ahern

Back rows: Caelan Doris (captain), Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Nick Timoney, Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney

Halfbacks: Jamison Gibson-Park, Craig Casey, Nathan Doak, Sam Prendergast, Jack Crowley, Harry Byrne, Ciarán Frawley

Centres: Stuart McCloskey, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Tom Farrell

Back threes: Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Tommy O’Brien, Robert Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, Jamie Osborne

Ireland XV squad:

Forwards:

Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

Billy Bohan (Corinthians/Connacht)

Paul Boyle (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Sam Crean (Ulster)

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) (captain)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Sam Illo (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Oli Jager (Munster)

Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster)

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

Backs:

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Matthew Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

Cathal Forde (Corinthians/Connacht)

Fintan Gunne (Terenure College/Leinster)

James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)

Dan Kelly (Munster)

Joshua Kenny (Wicklow/Leinster)

Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)

Jack Murphy (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster).