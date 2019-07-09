This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Arsenal confirm appointment of Edu as new technical director

The club’s former midfielder has left the Brazilian FA to take up the role.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 4:02 PM
43 minutes ago 844 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4717431
Arsenal's new Technical Director, Edu.
Image: MAURO PIMENTEL
Arsenal's new Technical Director, Edu.
Arsenal's new Technical Director, Edu.
Image: MAURO PIMENTEL

ARSENAL HAVE CONFIRMED the appointment of Edu as the club’s new technical director.

As reported back in May, the 41-year-old, who played for the club between 2001 and 2005 and was a member of the Invincibles side, agreed a deal with the Gunners after their failure to land ex-Roma director Monchi, who elected to return to Sevilla.

Arsenal have explained that the role will involve “coordinating the work of our first-team coaching group, the academy and player scouting and recruitment in order to oversee the constant building up and efficient strengthening of our squad”.

Head of football Raul Sanllehi said of the move: ”We’re very excited that Edu is joining the team. He has great experience and technical football knowledge and most importantly is a true Arsenal man.

“He understands the club and what we stand for to our millions of fans around the world. His arrival is the final and very important part of the jigsaw in our development of a new football infrastructure to take us forward.

“He will be working closely with Unai Emery and the first-team coaches, and will play a relevant role leading our football vision and ensuring we have – and follow – a solid philosophy through all our football activities.”

Edu himself added that “Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I’m thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role.

“We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I’m looking forward to helping make a difference.”

The move comes after the former midfielder left his role as General Co-ordinator with the Brazil national team, following his nation’s Copa America triumph.

Soccer - FA Barclaycard Premiership - Birmingham City v Arsenal Edu evades a tackle from Robbie Savage back in his playing days. Source: EMPICS Sport

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Juninho having now been confirmed as his replacemement.

Edu becomes the first person to take up the role of technical director at the Emirates Stadium, and he will join the squad on their pre-season tour of the USA from Thursday.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

