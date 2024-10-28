Gleeson urges Ireland to 'kill it off' as McCabe's full focus on play-off after Arsenal upheaval

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women’s national team manager Eileen Gleeson is willing her side to “be ruthless” and “kill off” their Euro 2025 play-off against Georgia.

Ireland won Friday’s first leg 6-0 in Tbilisi to all but guarantee another decisive play-off against Wales or Slovakia as they look to qualify for their first European Championships.

The FAI have announced that Tallaght Stadium is sold out for tomorrow night’s game [KO 7.30pm, live on RTÉ], where another one-sided result against the minnows is expected.

Asked by The 42 what the message is ahead of tomorrow night, Gleeson said:

“It is to come out here and be ruthless with this game and to kill it off. It is the second part of this play-off and we will respect it like that. We need to start strong and hopefully score goals early and really enjoy the night.”

Advertisement

Diane Caldwell is the only injury concern after back spasms ruled her out of Friday’s drubbing. She didn’t train this afternoon and is being assessed, as first-choice goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan returned after serving her suspension and Katie Keane rejoins the U19 set-up.

Gleeson warned against ill-discipline tomorrow, with two yellow cards yielding a ban. Tyler Toland was booked on Friday, so that could influence selection as the head coach hinted at rotation and experimentation but insisted she would field a solid XI.

“We’ll hope to get players on for minutes but we will start strong. We have a few young inexperienced players so it will be nice for them to come in in a good state with less pressure. So we will definitely look to get some young players on.”

Captain Katie McCabe echoed the sentiments about starting strong; Georgia having held their hosts until a 36th-minute penalty, before the floodgates opened in the second half.

“We want to start the game tomorrow how we finished it which was a lot more controlled, patient, we connected our play a lot better in the second half, and had a bit more urgency about us, clinical as well in the second half. For us that’s how we want to start the game.

“We have to be on the same page in what we do going forward and in our structure, in our play. Sold out crowd as well, so a lot of atmosphere from the fans.”

McCabe was asked about an upcoming Arsenal game, to which she replied, “With respect, my full concentration is on tomorrow night. I am not thinking about club situations right now.”

Katie McCabe in training. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

But pushed about Jonas Eidevall’s departure and this switch of focus given Arsenal’s difficult start to the season, the Dubliner continued:

“The decision is out of my hands. As players, we prepare and perform as best as we can going into any game. Anything above our heads is not our decision.

“It has not been a great start to the season from our point of view and obviously, the manager leaving. Had some fantastic times under Jonas in the past and for me coming into Ireland camp, I am always excited to come in, regardless of the situation, especially from a play-off point of view and that is what I have been looking forward to.”

Gleeson and McCabe urged everyone to use their tickets — “hopefully, we will give you something to celebrate,” said the former — with only Georgia on their mind despite Wales and Slovakia’s crunch showdown.

The Slovaks take a surprise 2-1 lead into second leg, with Ireland opting against sending a scout to Cardiff

“I always knew it was going to be tight,” Gleeson said. “Wales have a similar profile to us. Slovakia have always been difficult to beat, they are physical and strong. And they have significantly improved.

Related Reads 'I didn’t fully give up hope but it was definitely a thought' Katie McCabe leads the way as Ireland grind down Georgia - Euros play-off talking points 'A win, some good goals and a nice halfway point' - Gleeson wants more after Georgia rout

“We played them in previous campaigns, a draw and a win. Difficult. At that time Sweden beat them 1-0 too. I always thought it was going to be a battle and that’s what it is. So it will be interesting to see how that goes.”

Tara O’Hanlon was an interesting spectator at this afternoon’s session in Tallaght, the Manchester City teenager on a squad visit as she eyes her injury return.

“Tara is someone we are watching closely at Man City and one of our high-potential future [players] so, she is in for bit of exposure to the camp and familiarisation,” Gleeson said. ”She is back in training now with City, so she is making progress.”