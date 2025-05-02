'This is top-secret now... You can’t get into the ins and outs but he could have got picked'

LEO CULLEN SAYS Leinster were free to name Jordie Barrett in their starting team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup semi-final meeting with Northampton Saints.

Barrett has been named on the bench despite his outstanding performance in Leinster’s 52-0 thrashing of Glasgow Warriors in the quarter-finals.

The New Zealand international has started in seven of his nine appearances for the province, but was used off the bench in the round of 16 win against Harlequins. Barrett was then promoted to the starting team against Glasgow but is back among the replacements for tomorrow’s last four clash in Dublin, with Robbie Henshaw restored at inside centre.

It is not clear if Leinster are restricted in how they use the All Black, but asked about the decision today, Cullen says it was simply a selection call.

“Ah, this is top-secret now so it is. This might upset people. You can’t get into the ins and outs but he could have got picked, yes,” Cullen said.

Advertisement

“Everyone wants to know. There’s always bits in the background that go on… It depends who you ask.

“I think he’ll deliver good impact off the bench. Jack (Conan) is doing media up the corridor there as well, another player (unlucky not to start). Lots of people might do things slightly differently. But just the way the game is going now, I think the impact is hugely important, and because he gives us that bit of versatility as well, it’s hugely important as well.”

Cullen was asked if there was a strong temptation to start Barrett given his display against Warriors.

“There was a strong temptation to start lots of guys which is good because you need that level of competition.”

Leinster have also decided to hold Andrew Porter in reserve – and are expected to introduce the loosehead prop in the first half for Cian Healy.

“If you take the quarter-final, he came on after, what, 30 minutes?” Cullen said of Porter.

Andrew Porter also starts on the Leinster bench. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“I’d say Cian might have been scratching his head thinking ‘it’s 26-0, why am I getting taken off?’ but he took it in good spirits thankfully. Listen, I think the lads know that it’s about doing what’s best for the team and we think that’s a nice combination.

“Cian is obviously an unbelievably versatile player so if front-row players were to get injured later in the game he has the ability to play 1, 2 and 3 which not many people have done in the game in recent times. He’s a pretty phenomenal individual so we want to enjoy him and him being part of the group. Unfortunately that will run out at some point but he’s been an amazing character for us as well.

“The lads all love playing with him. Hopefully he goes well and Andrew goes well as well because they’re two exceptional individuals for us.”