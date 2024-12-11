Advertisement
More Stories
Eileen Gleeson (file pic). Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeWave Goodbye

Eileen Gleeson to leave role as Ireland boss

The news comes following the team’s failure to qualify for the Euros.
7.10pm, 11 Dec 2024
1.1k

EILEEN GLEESON will not be offered a contract extension, the Football Association of Ireland have confirmed.

The news comes following Ireland’s failure to qualify for the Euros.

More to follow

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie