Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 5 June 2022
Advertisement

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocks 10.83 seconds to remain unbeaten

Elswhere. highly anticipated for his first 400m hurdles of the season, world record holder Karsten Warholm abruptly pulled up after clearing the first of ten hurdles

By AFP Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 9:44 PM
52 minutes ago 895 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5784024
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah poses for photos (file photo).
Image: Amanda Loman
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah poses for photos (file photo).
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah poses for photos (file photo).
Image: Amanda Loman

THE OLYMPIC CHAMPION, Elaine Thompson-Herah, eased to victory in the women’s 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat as Norwegian star Karsten Warholm pulled up injured in the men’s 400m hurdles final.

The 29-year-old Thompson-Herah clocked 10.83sec to remain unbeaten this season, finishing ahead of Ivorian Marie-Jose Ta Lou in 11.04 and fellow Jamaican Natasha Morrison, 11.22.

Thompson-Herah, a triple Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo over the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, could not improve on her season best 10.79sec achieved in Eugene, Oregon a week ago.

Highly anticipated for his first 400m hurdles of the season, world record holder Warholm abruptly pulled up after clearing the first of ten hurdles.

The 26-year-old placed ice on the back of his right leg at the hamstring, as coach Leif Olav Alnes looked on.

There are less than six weeks left for the reigning world champion to recover before the world championships in Eugene from July 14-25.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

On Sunday, American Khallifah Rosser won the 400m hurdles in 48.25sec.

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie