Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocks 10.83 seconds to remain unbeaten

THE OLYMPIC CHAMPION, Elaine Thompson-Herah, eased to victory in the women’s 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat as Norwegian star Karsten Warholm pulled up injured in the men’s 400m hurdles final.

The 29-year-old Thompson-Herah clocked 10.83sec to remain unbeaten this season, finishing ahead of Ivorian Marie-Jose Ta Lou in 11.04 and fellow Jamaican Natasha Morrison, 11.22.

Thompson-Herah, a triple Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo over the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, could not improve on her season best 10.79sec achieved in Eugene, Oregon a week ago.

Highly anticipated for his first 400m hurdles of the season, world record holder Warholm abruptly pulled up after clearing the first of ten hurdles.

The 26-year-old placed ice on the back of his right leg at the hamstring, as coach Leif Olav Alnes looked on.

There are less than six weeks left for the reigning world champion to recover before the world championships in Eugene from July 14-25.

On Sunday, American Khallifah Rosser won the 400m hurdles in 48.25sec.

