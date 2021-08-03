Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 3 August 2021
Jamaican sensation Thompson-Herah wins 200m to seal Olympic 'double-double'

Elsewhere, Great Britain teenage sensation Keely Hodgkinson claimed a stunning 800m silver.

Elaine Thompson-Herah (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

JAMAICAN SENSATION ELAINE Thompson-Herah has made Olympic history, blazing to victory in the 200m to complete an unprecedented women’s sprinting “double-double”.

Thompson-Herah, the 2016 Olympics 100m and 200m gold medallist who successfully defended her 100m title on Saturday, bagged a record fourth individual gold after storming home in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.

Namibia’s Christine Mboma took silver in 21.81 while the USA’s Gabby Thomas took bronze in 21.87.

Thompson-Herah’s Jamiacan countrywoman Shelly Ann Fraser-Price, who finished second in the 100m, was just outside the medals in the 200m.

Elsewhere, Great Britain teenage sensation Keely Hodgkinson claimed a stunning 800m silver medal, smashing Kelly Holmes’ British record.

The 19-year-old clocked 1:55.88 to finish behind winner Athing Mu of the USA in Tokyo.

She also set a new national record in the process, beating Holmes’ mark of 1.56.21 minutes that the double Olympic champion set in 1995.

Hodgkinson told the BBC: “It was so open and I wanted to put it all out there, I’m so happy.

“Kelly Holmes is a legend. I’ve looked up to her and spoken to her in the last couple of days, she’s a lovely person.

“I just have no words. It means so much, and thank you to everyone that has sent messages over the past couple of days. If the Olympics had been last year I wouldn’t have been here, but suddenly it’s given me a year to grow and compete with these girls.”

Jemma Reekie came an agonising fourth, despite setting a new personal best of 1.56.90 minutes, after being caught by the USA’s Raevyn Rogers.

 © – AFP, 2021

- Additional reporting from Press Association.

AFP

