Borthwick unveils new 'Elite Player Squad' contracts for 17 leading England players

ENGLAND RUGBY COACH Steve Borthwick announced Friday that 17 players had been awarded enhanced “Elite Player Squad” (EPS) contracts, giving him greater control over his top stars.

Among the 17 players awarded the new EPS contracts are England captain Jamie George and senior players such as George Ford and Maro Itoje as well as playmaker Marcus Smith.

The introduction of the contracts, which form part of the newly created Professional Game Partnership (PGP) unveiled in September, means Borthwick will have the final say on all sports science and medical matters relating to the players, including when they undergo surgery, in a bid to provide the best possible preparation for the England men’s team.

This could potentially affect players’ availability for club matches, thereby leading to possible flashpoints with directors of rugby at Premiership teams.

Nevertheless, Borthwick said Friday: “I am confident that these contracts, and our strong relationship with the Premiership clubs, will play a significant role in England Rugby’s continued development.”

Conor O’Shea, the RFU’s director of performance rugby, added: “Enhanced EPS contracts will enable Steve and his coaching team to work in partnership with the players and their clubs, on their individual development plans, medical, and strength and conditioning programmes to ensure optimum preparation for England Men’s fixtures.”

The deal begins with immediate effect and runs through to 2028.

As part of the PGP, the RFU will pay the 10 Premiership clubs €40 million per season for the first four-year cycle, with a profit share dictating the funding for the second four-year cycle.

The agreement includes new financial terms for the players, and an exemption process to manage player load, where an individual is getting close to the 30-game limit agreed in September as part of the PGP.

“While we have reservations about some aspects of the current protocols, we’re encouraged by the progress made,” said George.

“Reducing games from 35 to 30 demonstrates a commitment to player welfare that we believe is crucial for the success of English rugby.”

England begin their November international programme against New Zealand at Twickenham a week on Saturday.

England Men’s enhanced EPS contracts:

Ollie Chessum (Leicester)

Tom Curry (Sale)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter)

George Ford (Sale)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton)

George Furbank (Northampton)

Ellis Genge (Bristol)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath)

George Martin (Leicester)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton)

Henry Slade (Exeter)

Fin Smith (Northampton)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

