Keane and Ní Riain qualify for finals at World Para Championships

AFTER A LONG week of waiting Tokyo gold medallist Ellen Keane was finally able to get her Para World Championships up and running, qualifying for the 100m breaststroke final in style on Sunday.

Keane posted a season-best swim of 1:22.45 in her heat, sending her through to this evening’s final at 5:35pm.

“I woke up this morning feeling good,” Keane said.

“I didn’t just want to mess around and just make the final, I wanted to do a good swim so that I could analyse it and try and make improvements for the final, so yeah, I’m happy!”

Róisín Ní Riain was next in the pool during this morning’s session. The Limerick woman finished second in her 200m IM heat at 2:33.01, qualifying her for the final this evening.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Ní Riain said.

“It was a heat swim, so job done, it’s just about getting back and rest and recovering as best I can for later on.”

Ní Riain will compete in the 200m IM final at 6.38pm.

Also in action today, Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady both swim in the 50m butterfly final at 7.23pm.

