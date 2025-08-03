Walshe ninth in Individual Medley to conclude World Swimming Championships

ELLEN WALSHE WAS ninth and just outside the 400m Individual Medley Final, while Ireland’s men competed in the 4x100m Medley Relay on the final day of racing at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

The Ireland team closed out the Championships with ten semi-final or equivalent top sixteen places, four finals and three Irish Records.

Walshe, already a two-time finalist in Singapore in the 200m Individual Medley and 200m Butterfly, was agonisingly close to a third Final, finishing fifth in her heat in her fastest ever morning swim in 4:38.72. Great Britain’s Freya Colbert secured the final place in 4:38.31, just four tenths of a second ahead of Walshe.

The Templeogue swimmer spoke after the race, saying, “I probably didn’t expect it to be so fast. and I think even when I touched the wall, I was surprised at my time, never mind coming in fifth, but, I’ll definitely take it on day eight.

“Like I’ve had many swims in my system, so I think I said to the team this morning if I could even be 4:41 I’d be delighted, so I think to see a 4:38 on the board, I was pretty surprised.”

Reflecting on her Championships Walshe added, “I’m delighted, I’ve had a quite successful worlds, I’ve made two finals, and I think to come ninth today, like, I’ll take it.”

A team of John Shortt, Eoin Corby, Jack Cassin and Evan Bailey represented Ireland on the senior international team for the first time. The quartet, who all train together at National Centre Limerick, combined for a time of 3:37.56.

Shortt led the team with the Backstroke leg in 54.88 and said, “The time wasn’t like particularly brilliant, but you know, the end of a long week and end of a long, I suppose, like month and a bit it’s just coming off the back European juniors as well, so, not the worst time I’ve ever had, but, just honestly so happy to be out there with the boys.”

While most swimmers who competed in Singapore have now finished their season and will take a break ahead of the 2025/26 season, John Shortt, already a double European Junior Champion, still has one competition to go as he competes in the World Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania from August 19th – 24th.

Next up, a team of over 40 Irish Masters swimmers will be in action at the World Masters Aquatics Championships in Singapore from August 7th – 14th, while Ireland’s Para swimmers continue to train as they work towards the World Para Swimming Championships, also in Singapore from September 21st – 27th.