LIVE: Cheetahs v Emerging Ireland

Leinster’s James Culhane will lead the team and he forms a new back-row alongside Harry Sheridan and Sean Edogbo, who makes his first start of the tour having come on as a replacement in the 29-24 win over Western Force on Sunday afternoon.
Sam Prendergast starts his third game of the tour at out-half.
Emerging Ireland
The Emerging Ireland line up for Wednesday's final Tour match against the Cheetahs! 🟢#TeamOfUs— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 8, 2024
Cheetahs
Welcome to live coverage of Emerging Ireland’s final game on their tour of South Africa.
Simon Easterby’s up-and-comers take on the Toyota Cheetahs in the latter’s home city of Bloemfontein, with kick-off at 6pm.
It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you live updates from the game if you can’t watch it.
Just to let you know, it’s available to stream for free, here — you’ll just need to register first!