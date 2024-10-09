Advertisement
Emerging Ireland's matchday captain James Culhane. Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Cheetahs v Emerging Ireland

Kick-off at Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, is at 6pm.
5.30pm, 9 Oct 2024
16 mins ago 5:52PM
Teams

Leinster’s James Culhane will lead the team and he forms a new back-row alongside Harry Sheridan and Sean Edogbo, who makes his first start of the tour having come on as a replacement in the 29-24 win over Western Force on Sunday afternoon.

Sam Prendergast starts his third game of the tour at out-half.

Emerging Ireland

Cheetahs

cheetahs

30 mins ago 5:38PM
Good evening!

How’s everyone?

Welcome to live coverage of Emerging Ireland’s final game on their tour of South Africa.

Simon Easterby’s up-and-comers take on the Toyota Cheetahs in the latter’s home city of Bloemfontein, with kick-off at 6pm.

It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you live updates from the game if you can’t watch it.

Just to let you know, it’s available to stream for free, here — you’ll just need to register first!

james-culhane-stephan-geldenhuys-and-victor-sekekete-during-the-coin-toss James Culhane of Emerging Ireland, referee Stephan Geldenhuys and Victor Sekekete of Toyota Cheetahs during the captain's coin toss. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Gavan Casey
