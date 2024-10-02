LIVE: Pumas v Emerging Ireland

A reminder that the game can be streamed live on IrishRugby+ here.
19mins: Emerging Ireland 5 Pumas 0
Ireland under pressure on their own tryline but they turn the ball over through Stephen Smyth. Really good defence from Simon Easterby’s team, but the Pumas are making a lot of errors.
15mins: Emerging Ireland 5 Pumas 0
Emerging Ireland have the first try of the game, and it’s Ulster man Zac Ward with the score. Ireland move the ball quickly through the hands and get it wide to Ward, who uses his footwork to slip inside a defender to score. Sam Prendergast sends his conversion attempt wide.
TRY! Emerging Ireland 5 (Ward) Pumas 0
9mins: Emerging Ireland 0 Pumas 0
Ireland have a scrum just inside the Pumas 22 and from there, they move the ball quickly to Sam Prendergast, who sends a kick wide in the direction of Zac Ward. It’s a nice idea but the ball bounces out of touch before Ward can reach it.
6mins: Emerging Ireland 0 Pumas 0
Ireland under some early pressure from the Pumas, but a boost for the tourists as they win a scrum penalty under their own posts, with Jack Aungier getting the plaudits from his teammates.
If you’re looking for some pre-game reading, our match preview is available in full here.
The big challenge of a tour like this is getting everyone on the same page quickly. The group gathered in Dublin this day last week and the coaches have loaded them with information in a bid to get them familiar with the pressures and demands of an international camp.
With three Ulster players and four each from Connacht, Leinster and Munster in the starting 15, there is a good spread of talent from across the provinces on display. There is no shortage of running threats in the side, but the setpiece battle could prove testing.
Here’s a reminder of how Emerging Ireland line out today, with Munster’s Alex Kendellen captaining the side.
Emerging Ireland:
- 15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)
- 14. Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
- 13. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Munster)
- 12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
- 11. Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster/Ireland Sevens)
- 10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
- 9. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
- 1. Mark Donnelly (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
- 2. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
- 3. Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)
- 4. Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster)
- 5. Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
- 6. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
- 7. Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)(captain)
- 8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Replacements:
- 16. Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster)
- 17. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
- 18. Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster)
- 19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
- 20. Sean Jansen (Connacht)
- 21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)
- 22. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster)
- 23. Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)