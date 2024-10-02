LIVE: Pumas v Emerging Ireland

If you’re looking for some pre-game reading, our match preview is available in full here.

The big challenge of a tour like this is getting everyone on the same page quickly. The group gathered in Dublin this day last week and the coaches have loaded them with information in a bid to get them familiar with the pressures and demands of an international camp.

With three Ulster players and four each from Connacht, Leinster and Munster in the starting 15, there is a good spread of talent from across the provinces on display. There is no shortage of running threats in the side, but the setpiece battle could prove testing.