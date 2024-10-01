Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Simon Easterby at training last week. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Teamsheet

Simon Easterby names Emerging Ireland team to face Pumas

Kick off tomorrow is 3pm.
12.52pm, 1 Oct 2024
1.3k
1

THE EMERGING IRELAND team for the first game of their three-match tour of South Africa has been named by head coach Simon Easterby.

Tomorrow’s game against the Pumas kicked off at 3pm (Irish time), with Munster’s Alex Kendellen captaining the team. Kendellen is one of three former Ireland U20 captains inovlved, as Leinster’s Gus McCarthy and Munster’s Evan O’Connell are both listed amongst the replacements.

Kendellen is joined by Cormac Izuchukwu and James Culhane in the back row, while Harry Sheridan and Darragh Murray are in the second row. The front row features Mark Donnelly, Stephen Smyth, and Jack Aungier.

Munster’s Ben O’Connor is full-back, with Leinster’s Rob Russell and Ireland Sevens Olympian Zac Ward on the wings.

Munster’s Sean O’Brien lines up at centre alongisde Connacht’s Hugh Gavin, while Sam Prendergast and Matthew Devine form the half-back partnership.

Emerging Ireland

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)
14. Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
13. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Munster)
12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
11. Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster/Ireland Sevens)
10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
9. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

1. Mark Donnelly (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
2. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
3. Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)
4. Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster)
5. Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
6. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
7. Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)(captain)
8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster)
17. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
18. Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster)
19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
20. Sean Jansen (Connacht)
21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)
22. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster)
23. Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster).

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie