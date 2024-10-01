Simon Easterby names Emerging Ireland team to face Pumas

THE EMERGING IRELAND team for the first game of their three-match tour of South Africa has been named by head coach Simon Easterby.

Tomorrow’s game against the Pumas kicked off at 3pm (Irish time), with Munster’s Alex Kendellen captaining the team. Kendellen is one of three former Ireland U20 captains inovlved, as Leinster’s Gus McCarthy and Munster’s Evan O’Connell are both listed amongst the replacements.

Kendellen is joined by Cormac Izuchukwu and James Culhane in the back row, while Harry Sheridan and Darragh Murray are in the second row. The front row features Mark Donnelly, Stephen Smyth, and Jack Aungier.

Munster’s Ben O’Connor is full-back, with Leinster’s Rob Russell and Ireland Sevens Olympian Zac Ward on the wings.

Munster’s Sean O’Brien lines up at centre alongisde Connacht’s Hugh Gavin, while Sam Prendergast and Matthew Devine form the half-back partnership.

Here is the Emerging Ireland Match Day Squad to face The Pumas in their Tour opener in Bloemfontein! 🟢#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 1, 2024

Emerging Ireland

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

13. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Munster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster/Ireland Sevens)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

1. Mark Donnelly (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

2. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

3. Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

4. Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster)

5. Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

6. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

7. Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)(captain)

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

18. Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster)

19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

20. Sean Jansen (Connacht)

21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

22. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster)

23. Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster).