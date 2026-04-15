Tyne-Wear rivals Emily Murphy and Marissa Sheva catch fire for Ireland

KATIE McCABE AND Denise O’Sullivan generally dominate the headlines commanded by the Republic of Ireland women’s national team.

And last night’s impressive 3-2 win over Poland, which ignited the 2027 World Cup qualifying dream, was no different.

McCabe scored a wonder-goal (before missing a penalty), while Denise O’Sullivan starred on her 130th international cap as the world-class duo spearheaded Ireland’s charge on a dire pitch at Gdańsk Stadium.

But others have emerged as key players for Carla Ward’s side of late.

Look no further than Emily Murphy, who won her third successive Player of the Match award.

The Newcastle United striker opened the scoring in the 12th minute, provided an assist and won the penalty McCabe fluffed late on, therein continuing her status as Ireland’s standout player in this campaign.

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After an underwhelming start to life in the green jersey, English-born Murphy has well and truly caught fire.

Asked by RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue how she has improved so much, having scored her second goal on her 16th cap, the 23-year-old said: “To be honest with you, I think it’s a multitude of things.

“I think I’ve been given the freedom and confidence to play, which is something that not necessarily I’ve been lacking but just something that I’ve really come into form with. Hopefully I’ll continue with those performances.”

Ward’s trust has been a major factor. Same applies for Marissa Sheva, who also endured a shaky start to her international career after declaring in 2023. The US-born midfielder was catapulted into Vera Pauw’s World Cup squad, and conceded the penalty which ultimately settled their opening defeat to Australia.

She spent some time in the international wilderness when Eileen Gleeson was in charge, but returned under Ward, for whom she has been a regular starter.

Sheva scored her fourth goal on her 23rd appearance last night – another stunner to go with her last against Belgium – and Ward reserved special praise for the diminutive dynamo afterwards.

IRELAND GOAL

59 mins: 🇵🇱 1-3 🇮🇪

Marissa Sheva restores Ireland's two goal lead with a wonderful finish.

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📱Updates - https://t.co/rHv9gtt5gb pic.twitter.com/byWnjYjYSh — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 14, 2026

“I just said to her, ‘You love this system, don’t you?’ When we changed system (to 5-3-2), it was finding the right people for the right positions. A lot of people said would this system suit her, being out of possession?

“She’s been superb. She takes messages on, she knocks on the door, she asks how she can be better all the time.”

Both Murphy and Sheva have been on similar trajectories, proving early doubters wrong, and their club paths are worth noting too.

A graduate of the Chelsea academy where Emma Hayes once labelled her “the future” and a loanee at Birmingham City under Ward, Murphy crossed the Atlantic and played for North Carolina Tar Heels and Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the US collegiate system. She returned to England last January and has flourished at Newcastle in WSL 2.

(A quick word for her Toone teammate Aoife Mannion, who was excellent last night at right-wing back.)

Sheva joined Tyne-Wear rivals Sunderland in the second half of last season, having been a free agent after departing Portland Thorns Stateside. The former middle distance runner also represented Utah Royals and Washington Spirit in the NWSL.

Now both are impressing in the north-east of England, playing consistently and making valuable contributions. But whatever about the most valuable currency of goals and assists, both bring huge work-rate, both in and out of possession, for club and country.

IRELAND GOAL - EMILY MURPHY

11 mins: 🇵🇱 0-1 🇮🇪

Katie McCabe and Denise O'Sullivan teeing it up for Murphy to finish

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📱Updates - https://t.co/8Et05wxhSD pic.twitter.com/LsoftzO0yq — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 14, 2026

“More than anything, I think it helps with confidence, just having minutes and fitness,” said Sheva.

“I’ve probably been shooting a bit more so I’m glad it’s translating here as well!”

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The 28-year-old teed Murphy up early on, before the favour was returned in the second half. “Em’s just been on fire recently.”

“That’s my job, that’s what I try and do as a nine,” came Murphy’s response to her impressive form.

Level-headed, hungry for more. Both individually and collectively.

“It’s half-time,” Murphy insisted, attention turning to Saturday afternoon’s return tie against Poland at Aviva Stadium.

“We’re happy with the three points, but we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground.”