IRELAND’S EMILY MURPHY paid tribute to the team following their frustrating 2-1 loss to France in their opening World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night.

The Newcastle forward regularly caused France’s defence problems and laid on the assist for Katie McCabe’s goal, winning the Player of the Match award for her efforts.

And she paid tribute to her teammates as the hosts came close to taking points off a team ranked 20 places above them in the Fifa rankings.

“We build off that, we drive off that. I don’t think you’ll find a nation who work as hard as we do. We pride ourselves on that,” she said.

“We are extremely disappointed. I think the biggest thing we’ve got to take from it, I don’t think it was a matter of 60 minutes, and we burnt out. I think it was more; they made subs, we made subs, and the momentum changed.

“It was two shots and two goals, that was the fine margins for us. I think we’ve got to do better, and I’ve got to do better with the shots I had. I’m thinking of one in particular in the first half.”

The Irish players looked gutted at the end amid a frantic finale that saw a penalty claim denied and a Denise O’Sullivan attempt cleared off the line.

“I think the positive to take away is that we went toe to toe and we weren’t put to bed,” she added. “I don’t think that they felt comfortable throughout the 90 minutes. I think especially towards the last 10, 15, we were knocking on the door. If anything, they were lucky to get away with us not taking a draw from it.”

“They’re one of the best teams in the world, and they weren’t settled throughout 90 minutes. I wouldn’t say any of them thought they won that game. And so for us, it was about using that and building off every momentum and every long ball we got, the counter-pressure, whatever it was, that we were the first to react, the first to get on the contact of the ball. It didn’t matter. I think we were, and I think we stuck to that for the full 90.”

Murphy also played down suggestions that France capitalised on Ireland’s tiredness to turn the game around in the second half.

“I always feel as though I’ve got another 10 minutes in me, regardless. I think it was hard. The pitch was hard for us to deal with. But at the same time, I wouldn’t say it was an excuse. I wouldn’t say that we were tired. I just think that they were better in their opportunities. We should have probably finished in the last 10 or 15 minutes, the opportunities we had.”

The 23-year-old also says there are “massive positives” to take as Ireland prepare for their second qualifier against the Netherlands in Utrecht on Saturday.

“I think in possession and out of possession, we’re a hard team to break down. I think we’ll always be a hard team to break down. So sticking to that and then building [on it].”