Watch: Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland scores directly from puck-out in club game

Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LAOIS NETMINDER ENDA Rowland sent over a score straight from his puck-out during a club championship game for Abbeyleix against Clough-Ballacolla on Saturday.

Rowland is well known for his scoring exploits from frees for the county side, but he added a string to his bow when his restart – backed by a strong breeze – sailed between the posts.

He enjoyed a stunning campaign with the O’Moore County. Eddie Brennan’s side lifted the Joe McDonagh Cup title and followed that up by dumping Dublin out at the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final stage.

Rowland was one of their stand-out performers and is thought to be in the running for an All-Star nomination.

Earlier in the day at O’Moore Park, Laois sub goalkeeper Thomas Dunphy also landed a point from his own 20m line for Camross against Borris-Kilcotton.

