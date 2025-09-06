England keep World Cup qualification bid on track with win over Andorra

England 2

Andorra 0

THOMAS TUCHEL’S ENGLAND limped to another forgettable win against Andorra as World Cup qualification resumed with a whimper at Villa Park.

A season that the Euro 2024 runners-up hope to end with glory in North America began with an often frustrating but ultimately fruitful time against the side ranked 174th in the world.

It was far from a rip-roaring display, but there was no repeat of the boos heard following June’s reverse fixture in Barcelona as England triumphed 2-0 in Birmingham thanks to Christian Garcia’s own goal and a Declan Rice header.

Tuchel has overseen victory in all four qualifiers in charge and now turns his attention to their toughest Group K assignment away to Serbia on Tuesday, when the manager expects to face another low block.

The England boss likened breaking down well-drilled Andorra to “chewing gum” on the eve of a match they started with the dominance you would expect against Europe’s fourth worst side.

Much like in Barcelona, they struggled to create a swathe of clear-cut chances but there was a slightly sharper performance.

England made the breakthrough when Garcia turned Noni Madueke’s cross into his own net in the 25th minute, with their other goal also arriving from a cross as Rice headed home Reece James’ exquisite ball in the 67th minute.

Advertisement

Thousands of fans left before the final whistle on Saturday, when Tuchel’s side bounced back from being booed off after June’s 1-0 win away to microstate Andorra and a 3-1 friendly loss to Senegal.

The latter match was played at the City Ground and Coldplay’s run of concerts at Wembley meant this game was held at Villa Park, where hopes of starting at the ‘Speed of Sound’ were hampered by well-drilled Andorra.

Harry Kane, who is now level on 108 caps with Bobby Moore, had England’s first shot on target and saw a chance taken off his toe midway through the first half.

England kept the move alive after Max Llovera blocked Eberechi Eze’s goalbound strike and James sent a low, fizzing cross from the right that Madueke’s slight touch took away from his skipper.

But the hosts were not to be denied for long. Some decent build-up ended with lively Madueke clipping over a left-footed cross from inside the box, with Garcia inadvertently heading into his own goal in front of the Holte End.

Tuchel’s relief was clear but play immediately returned to a competitive attack versus defence drill, with Kane nodding over before Andorra survived Madueke’s latest threatening cross.

The absence of stoppage time spoke volumes about the first half, but England went close to a second five minutes after the restart.

Madueke showed quick feet when darting in from the right and cutting back to Eze. The Arsenal new boy’s effort was saved and Marcus Rashford curled wide when half the ground expected him to score.

Almost immediately England had another golden opportunity. Elliot Anderson cut out a lax pass from goalkeeper Iker Alvarez but Kane played a poor ball back to the debutant, whose effort was denied by an excellent one-handed save.

Andorra regained composure and restricted Tuchel’s team, with some groans audible and gaps in the stands visible.

Tuchel turned to his bench but, before he could make the changes, two of those replaced linked up for England’s second in the 67th minute.

James swung over a stupendous cross from the right and Rice sent his header in off the deck to lighten the mood.

The pair were replaced by Villa favourite Morgan Rogers and Tino Livramento, respectively, with Anthony Gordon on for Marcus Rashford.

Ezri Konsa and Morgan Gibbs-White followed, with the latter seeing an attempt stopped as England continued to knock at the door.

The home side pushed until the end and saw a potential penalty turned down by the VAR.