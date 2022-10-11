Membership : Access or Sign Up
Football unions prepared to accept possible punishment for wearing OneLove armband in Qatar

Fifa has yet to give approval to the captains of nine European nations to wear an anti-discrimination armband at the World Cup.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 8:05 AM
12 minutes ago
England captain Harry Kane.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ENGLAND ARE PREPARED to wear an anti-discrimination armband at the World Cup in Qatar even if it results in being punished by Fifa.

The game’s global governing body has yet to give approval to the captains of nine European nations, including England and Wales, wearing the OneLove armbands in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

The Football Association wrote to Fifa three weeks ago requesting permission to wear the armband at the World Cup, but has not yet received a response.

However, the PA news agency understands the FA is prepared to incur a fine or any other sanction Fifa may impose and let England captain Harry Kane wear the armband.

The other European countries in the OneLove are also prepared to defy Fifa should it refuse to give approval for the armbands, which are being worn for the whole of the 2022-23 international season, not just the World Cup.

The issue is set to be discussed at a meeting between Fifa and Uefa’s working group on Qatar in Zurich on Wednesday. The FA is part of the working group but is not represented at the meeting this week.

The working group is also continuing to push Fifa to follow through on assurances it says have been given privately regarding measures to support Qatar’s migrant workers.

Human rights groups have highlighted the plight of migrants involved in the construction of Qatar’s World Cup infrastructure since the country was awarded the tournament back in 2010, with Amnesty International calling on Fifa to set aside $440 million (over €450m) – equivalent to its World Cup prize money pot – to support the workers and their families.

The UEFA working group has backed Amnesty’s call for a centre to be set up to assist workers with employment rights issues and for a compensation scheme to support those who have suffered work-related injuries, and the families of workers who lost their lives.

Press Association

