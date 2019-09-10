This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Borussia Dortmund star Sancho scores twice as England see off Kosovo in eight-goal affair

The 19-year-old forward scored a brace at St Mary’s as England secured three points.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 10:06 PM
8 minutes ago 625 Views 1 Comment
Sancho scored twice for England on Tuesday.
Sancho scored twice for England on Tuesday.
RAHEEM STERLING SCORED and recorded a trio of assists while Jadon Sancho hit his first England goals as Gareth Southgate’s side came from behind to beat Kosovo 5-3 in Southampton.

Kosovo led after 34 seconds of the Euro 2020 qualifier at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday, Valon Berisha giving the Three Lions a scare, but they roared back to lead 5-1 at half-time thanks to Sterling’s inspirational display.

He levelled the scores with a header and set up Harry Kane to make it 2-1 before Mergim Vojvoda’s own goal, Sterling then providing assists for Sancho’s two strikes in an action-packed Group A clash.

England lost their focus after the interval with Berisha netting again and Vedat Muriqi converting a penalty – a feat Kane failed to match soon after – to make the final scoreline closer than Sterling’s superb showing deserved.

Kosovo were gifted an early opener when Michael Keane’s loose pass allowed Fidan Aliti to tee up Berisha for his second international goal since changing allegiance from Norway.

The hosts responded well and drew level in the eighth minute, Keane heading a right-wing Ross Barkley corner back across goal for a leaping Sterling to profit from close range.

england-v-kosovo-uefa-euro-2020-qualifying-group-a-st-marys Kosovo's Besar Halimi and Raheem Sterling battle for the ball. Source: Adam Davy

Sterling then created England’s second, brilliantly turning into space on halfway and feeding Kane for a powerful finish through the legs of Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

England opened up a four-goal advantage before the break. Vojvoda turned a low Sancho cross into his own net before the Borussia Dortmund winger opened his international account with a quickfire double.

Sloppy play allowed Kosovo to net first after the restart. Declan Rice lost the ball on halfway and Berisha curled home his second of the game, then Harry Maguire’s clumsiness enabled Muriqi to reduce the deficit further from the spot.

England should have restored a three-goal cushion but captain Kane saw his penalty pushed away by Muric while the goalkeeper – on Manchester City’s books – later deflected a Sterling shot on to the post.

