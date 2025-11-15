England end long wait for win over New Zealand, with George Ford taking centre stage

England 33

New Zealand 19

ENGLAND’S LONG WAIT for victory over New Zealand at Allianz Stadium ended after they came from behind to crush the All Blacks with George Ford taking centre stage.

Ford was the mastermind behind a 10th consecutive victory for Steve Borthwick’s men but there were standout performers across the team, including Alex Mitchell, centres Fraser Dingwall and Ollie Lawrence, and Ben Earl.

It took time for the pre-match favourites to find their stride but upon seizing lead for the first time through Underhill’s 44th-minute try they were always in command, even in the face of an All Blacks uprising.

It was England’s first win over New Zealand at Twickenham since 2012 and their only success against their rivals since the 2019 World Cup.

And the parallels with the 19-7 semi-final rout six years ago were clear after the haka was faced with a U-shape formation resembling the challenge laid down in Yokohama.

There was much to admire about England’s first half but the familiar failing of chances going unconverted was costly, as were their defensive frailties and malfunctioning line-out.

New Zealand, meanwhile, delivered a lesson in the art of finishing in the first quarter, their two visits to the home 22 producing two tries in three minutes.

On both occasions England’s wide defence was exposed with Leicester Fainga’anuku sliding under a tackle to score near the left corner before Codie Taylor darted over after the midfield had been scythed open by a skilfully executed backs move.

An early 12-0 deficit was the harsh reality facing England given they had started brightly with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso lively, Dingwall forcing a gap and Ford producing a huge spiral bomb.

Freddie Steward departed with a head injury to usher Marcus Smith on to the field and the full-back was soon involved as Earl launched a counter-attack that ended with Feyi-Waboso being stopped close to the line.

English ambition was rewarded in the 25th minute when Ollie Lawrence marauded over from a scrum strike move, breaking two tackles before touching down with an outstretched arm.

Two quick drop-goals by Ford made the interval deficit just 12-11 and when Taylor was sin-binned for handling on the floor, England struck by upping the tempo with Sam Underhill executing the decisive carry after Mitchell had almost crossed.

The All Blacks scrum was shoved backwards and Ford had a try ruled out for a knock on as the wins began to pile up for the hosts, with Dingwall’s 55th-minute try confirming the tide had turned.

Dingwall pounced after Lawrence had sucked in two defenders in a line-out move and then on came the bomb squad of Lions forwards to make matters worse for New Zealand.

But they hit back when Jordan swept over after Earl had been sent to the sin-bin and with the game back in the balance, it was England who responded with greater composure as a Ford penalty and Tom Roebuck try sealed a famous win.