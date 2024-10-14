Advertisement
Steve Borthwick and Richard Wigglesworth. Alamy Stock Photo
New Role

Wigglesworth named Borthwick’s number two ahead of England's autumn series

Wigglesworth’s duties overseeing the attack have been widened.
9.27pm, 14 Oct 2024
RICHARD WIGGLESWORTH HAS been installed as Steve Borthwick’s number two in England’s finalised coaching team for the upcoming autumn series.

Wigglesworth’s duties overseeing the attack have been widened to include helping devise the overall gameplan for the fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Felix Jones will continue to work remotely next month after the Irish defence coach unexpectedly handed in his resignation in August.

Jones is contracted to work a 12-month notice period and details over his future are likely to be provided on Wednesday when Borthwick names his squad for the autumn.

Joe El-Abd, the Oyonnax director of rugby, has taken charge of the defence while continuing his work with the French club until the end of the season.

“Richard’s deep knowledge of the game and his excellent tactical understanding means he has become a key figure in our coaching team,” Borthwick said.

“He shares our emotional commitment to English rugby and I am certain he will play a crucial role in driving the standards of this England team.”

Wigglesworth now has the title of senior assistant coach, with El-Abd, Tom Harrison, Kevin Sinfield and Andrew Strawbridge completing Borthwick’s backroom staff ahead of the opener against the All Blacks on 2 November.

Press Association
