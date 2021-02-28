BE PART OF THE TEAM

England Rugby condemns abuse directed towards its players after defeat to Wales

Ellis Genge revealed he had been sent death threats after the game.

By Press Association Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 10:48 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ENGLAND RUGBY HAS condemned social media abuse directed at its players in the wake of the Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

England prop Ellis Genge revealed he had been subjected to death threats after footage surfaced of him apparently neglecting to clap the victorious Welsh players off the pitch following Saturday’s match.

Genge wrote: “Don’t know why I’m not clapping in that tunnel, must be deep in thought – utmost respect for the Welsh, as for keyboard warriors sending death threats etc…”

England Rugby issued a statement in which it urged “true rugby fans” to resist and reject such incidences of abuse.

The statement read: “Respect is a core value of rugby. Yesterday we lost to Wales who deserved their victory.

“Unfortunately, some of the reaction on social media to players and the team has not shown the level of respect the rugby community prides itself on.

“We will support our players and team against online abuse and hope true rugby fans will stand with us.”

Genge (right) was subjected to online abuse. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Earlier, England Rugby had sent its support to BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan, who described how she had been reduced to tears after criticism of her post-match interviews.

Also on Twitter, England Rugby wrote: “Abuse for doing your job is not OK and we stand with you.

“We will see you for the next one. Hold your head high and know you have our support.”

Meanwhile, Eddie Jones has called for his players to show resilience and stick together in the quest for a meaningful last fortnight to the tournament.

“It’s going to be almost impossible for us to win the Championship now, so we just have to approach France as another opportunity for us to get back on the front foot,” Jones said.

“We we will dig in. It’s the only thing we have got to do now, dig in. It is a great challenge for the team.

“I thought some of our rugby against Wales was really good. Sometimes you play rugby and don’t get the result; sometimes you play terrible rugby and you do get the result.

Press Association

