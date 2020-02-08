This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England return to winning ways against Scotland and reclaim Calcutta Cup

Eddie Jones’ men kept their Six Nations hopes alive after a losing start.

By AFP Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 6:50 PM
Owen Farrell stands over a kick in awful conditions.
Image: Andrew Milligan
Image: Andrew Milligan

ENGLAND GOT THEIR Six Nations campaign back on track with a 13-6 win over Scotland at a rainswept and windy Murrayfield, which saw them regain the Calcutta Cup.

With 10 minutes to go, the match was all square at 3-3 thanks to a penalty apiece before England replacement prop Ellis Genge was driven over for a try converted by Owen Farrell.

England captain Farrell added a penalty before Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings kept the hosts in the hunt with his second of the match.

More to follow.

