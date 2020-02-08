England return to winning ways against Scotland and reclaim Calcutta Cup

ENGLAND GOT THEIR Six Nations campaign back on track with a 13-6 win over Scotland at a rainswept and windy Murrayfield, which saw them regain the Calcutta Cup.

With 10 minutes to go, the match was all square at 3-3 thanks to a penalty apiece before England replacement prop Ellis Genge was driven over for a try converted by Owen Farrell.

England captain Farrell added a penalty before Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings kept the hosts in the hunt with his second of the match.

More to follow.

